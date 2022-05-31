Argonon Launches U.S. Joint Venture Rose Rock With Former ‘Duck Dynasty’ Executive Producer Joe Weinstock

Self-styled TV “super-indie” Argonon, which produces The Masked Singer UK , has teamed with producer Joe Weinstock to launch new production label Rose Rock Entertainment.

Weinstock, who joins from Spoke Studios, backed by Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment, where he was co-president, has been named CEO of the new venture, which launches with offices on the West Coast and Oklahoma and a focus on delivering what it describes as “cinematic Americana factual content with a provocative, engaging and entertaining edge.” Rose Rock will lean on Weinstock’s track record and roots in the heart of the U.S., building on his expertise in male-skewed factual, expanding into a wider slate of projects for local and global audiences.

Rose Rock becomes the Argonon’s ninth global label in the group and its first U.S. joint venture, underlining its ambitions to turbo-boost its growth across the Atlantic and build on its growing West Coast presence and long term East Coast base.

“With the creative license to shine a light on heartland America and offer a window into extraordinary worlds, I am excited to partner with global independent content group Argonon to launch Rose Rock Entertainment,” said Weinstock. “As a creative storyteller, I am incredibly ambitious for Rose Rock; we’re passionate about creating unexpected and entertaining content, offering a platform for unheard voices and discovering never-seen-before characters, all captured through a cinematic documentary lens. With headquarters on both the West Coast and Oklahoma, our focus is on taking authentic stories from the heart of America into Hollywood, for audiences, platforms and screens across the US and beyond.”

Prior to Spoke, Weinstock was senior vp of development for Leftfield Pictures, where he developed a slate, including Blue Collar Backers and Carspotting for Discovery, Wolves and Warriors for Animal Planet and Billy the Kid: New Evidence for National Geographic. Previously, he was vp of production & development at Gurney Productions where he was executive producer for hit series Duck Dynasty (A&E), as well as American Diggers and Auction Hunters for Spike. His other previous roles included a job as senior director of development for Discovery Channel where he executive produced Blue Grass Boys , Porter Ridge and Game of Stones .

