Inter to hold talks over possible return for Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku had a disappointing season after joining Chelsea from Inter for £97.5m.

Internazionale are due to hold talks with Romelu Lukaku’s lawyer on Tuesday to explore a possible return to the club for the striker. Lukaku has endured a difficult first season back at Chelsea and would like to go back to Inter but a deal would be complicated given the Premier League club paid £97.5m last August.

Inter have not yet held talks with Chelsea regarding a formula that could lead to a transfer, with a loan the only realistic possibility from the Italian club’s perspective. Lukaku’s representatives intend to speak to Chelsea soon to understand how they view his future.

Lukaku scored 64 goals in 95 games for Inter in two seasons, playing a major part in their 2020-21 Serie A title success, but has been unable to replicate that form at Chelsea. He started 16 Premier League games and ended the campaign with 15 goals from 44 appearances.

Thomas Tuchel wants new forwards and is monitoring Raheem Sterling, who has a year remaining on his deal at Manchester City. There is interest, too, in Christopher Nkunku, although it will be hard to persuade RB Leipzig to sell. Lille’s Jonathan David, Benfica’s Darwin Núñez and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé, who is out of contract, are other targets. Tuchel would love to sign Robert Lewandowski but the Bayern Munich striker wants to join Barcelona.

Inter’s chief executive, Giuseppe Marotta, was asked on Monday about potential moves for Lukaku and Paulo Dybala, who is leaving Juventus at the end of his contract. “From our side there is no anxiety, we don’t have to do anything in a hasty way,” he said. “The hope is that Dybala can play with us.”

Moratta said he was disappointed that Ivan Perisic was leaving to join Tottenham. “There is regret,” he said. “But he wanted to try a new experience in the Premier League. We were not in a position to make better offers.”