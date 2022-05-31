ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1% amid rising energy costs

By KELVIN CHAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZIHT_0fvUpRIJ00
FILE - A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Inflation hit a new record of 8.1% for the 19 countries that use the euro powered by surging energy costs boosted by the Russia-Ukraine war. The latest data Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat showed that annual inflation in May surpassed the previous record of 7.4% reached in the previous two months. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

LONDON (AP) — Eurozone inflation hit a record 8.1% in May amid surging energy and food costs fueled in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared past the previous record of 7.4% reached in March and April, according to the latest numbers published Tuesday by the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat.

Inflation in the eurozone is now at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997.

Soaring prices are weighing on household finances and making it more urgent for officials to act quickly to head off further increases in the cost of living.

Energy prices jumped 39.2%, highlighting how the war and the accompanying global energy crunch are making life more expensive for the eurozone’s 343 million people.

“Energy inflation is likely to remain higher for longer than previously expected,” after the European Union agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports by the year’s end, said Andrew Kenningham, chief European economist at Capital Economics.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose to $120 a barrel after the agreement. Aimed at punishing Moscow for its war with Ukraine, the deal is a double-edged sword that could also magnify the pain for people and businesses already struggling to cope with higher energy costs.

Oil and natural gas prices had already spiked over fears the war would interrupt supplies from Russia, the world’s largest oil exporter. Strong global demand following the COVID-19 pandemic and a cautious approach to increasing production from oil cartel OPEC have lifted energy prices.

Countries neighboring Russia that have been weaning themselves off Russian gas were among the hardest hit. Estonia’s inflation rate reached 20% while in Lithuania it was 18.5% and in Latvia it came to 16.4%.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 7.5% in May , Eurostat said — another sign of how Russia’s war in Ukraine, a major global supplier of wheat and other agricultural commodities, is pushing up prices around the world. Prices for goods like clothing, appliances, cars, computers and books rose 4.2%. Prices for services increased 3.5%.

Inflation is also a problem in other advanced economies like Britain and the U.S., where it’s at the highest level in four decades.

In Poland, which doesn’t use the euro, annual inflation in May jumped to a 24-year high of 13.9%, the state statistical office said Tuesday. Higher fuel and food prices were the main drivers amid an economic boom prompted by the huge influx of Ukrainian refugees contributing to consumer demand.

The latest figures add pressure on eurozone officials to raise interest rates from ultralow levels to rein in the rising prices, though that risks stifling economic recovery. The European Union earlier this month slashed its economic growth forecast for the 27-nation bloc amid the prospect of a drawn-out Russian-Ukraine war and extended disruptions to energy supplies.

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, last week gave the clearest sign yet that rates will start rising soon, writing on a blog that she expects to “exit negative interest rates by the end of the third quarter.”

___

The eurozone countries are Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain.

___

AP reporter Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Eurozone#Ap#The European Union#Eurostat#Russian#Capital Economics
The Associated Press

Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

BERLIN (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia’s attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country’s dpa news agency reported Thursday. Speaking at a trade union event late Wednesday, Merkel reportedly...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Ukraine plans to restart football leagues from August

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ukraine plans to resume competitive football in the country in August despite being under attack by Russia after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave approval. Andriy Pavelko, the president of Ukraine’s football federation, revealed details to The Associated Press about his talks with Zelenskyy and the heads...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Fighting rages in two key eastern Ukrainian cities

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Block-by-block fighting raged Friday in two key eastern Ukrainian cities Friday, the 100th day of Russia’s war, slowly grinding them to rubble. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said fierce battles continued in Sievierodonetsk, where about 13,000 remaining residents took shelter in basements to escape relentless Russian bombardment. Ukrainian forces reclaimed 20% of city terrain that had been taken by Russian troops, he added later.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Associated Press

Pakistan urged to hire back reporter fired for Israel visit

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.S.-based non-government organization devoted to promoting Muslim-Jewish relations on Friday urged Pakistan’s state-run television to hire back one of its anchors, fired over visiting Israel with an interfaith group last month. The plea from the Mukhayriq Initiative, which has both Muslim and Jewish members...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Ukraine or Wales to World Cup; Spain in Prague

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The final European spot at the World Cup will be determined in Cardiff where Wales hosts a Ukraine side trying to deliver an uplifting sporting success amid the ongoing Russian invasion. After this last European playoff final — which was delayed by the war — the remaining two spots for the Qatar World Cup will be determined by intercontinental playoffs in Doha this month. Ukraine hasn’t qualified for a World Cup since its only showing in 2006. Wales has waited even longer to play again at the FIFA showpiece having last featured in 1958. The Welsh will have to beat Ukraine for the first time to qualify, having lost once and drawn twice in their previous encounters. Wales will be led by five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale, whose playing future is uncertain after being released by Real Madrid. Qualifying for the World Cup could determine his next steps and the 32-year-old forward says he has “loads” of offers from clubs.
FIFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

929K+
Followers
450K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy