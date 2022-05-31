ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hot, humid Tuesday with highs near 95 degrees

By Claire Anderson
fox5dc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A very hot day ahead Tuesday across the Washington, D.C. region with humid conditions and highs near 95 degrees. FOX...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Late Spring Heat Breaks With More Severe Storms Thursday

After the hottest end to May in 11 years, we have started off the first day of June on a very similar note. Temperatures soared into the middle 90s again on Wednesday afternoon, quite the start to the start of meteorological summer. While unseasonably hot, we are entering what is known as a La Niña summer. While we commonly hear the most about El Niño and La Niña during the winter months, the tropical Pacific does have an impact on the weather in our region all year long. La Niña summers are known to run hotter than average, and drier than average, both of which we expect this summer. However, when we do get cold fronts and thunderstorms, there is the increased chance that they will be strong to severe. This is a pattern we expect to repeat a lot this summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Middle school dance canceled in Arlington due to possible threat

ARLINGTON, Va. - Eighth graders at Gunston Middle School won't be attending their scheduled dance Friday night after school officials caught wind of multiple threats to interrupt the function. According to a letter sent home to eighth-grade families, the Arlington County Police Department received information regarding possible messages circulating in...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Chantilly: 5 Must Stops!

CHANTILLY, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to CHANTILLY! Located in Fairfax County, CHANTILLY is a vibrant community full of fun and beauty -- all just about 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take...
CHANTILLY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

Pregnancy center vandalized near Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON - A pregnancy center just blocks away from Capitol Hill was the target of vandalism overnight. Photos of the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center show red paint splattered on the front door. "All the way down here and a huge puddle like the whole can of red paint, and they...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Anderson
fox5dc.com

Coyote bites 3 people in Virginia park, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - An investigation is underway after three people reported being bitten by a coyote in Fairfax County, according to authorities. Fairfax County Police said Saturday that the attack happened at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield, Virginia, leaving three people hurt. The victims, who are all adults, suffered non-life...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
fox5dc.com

Alexandria City High School community reacts to virtual learning changes made after deadly stabbing

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Parents in Alexandria, Virginia are expressing concerns about the response to a deadly stabbing involving a high school student at a shopping center. The incident happened on May 24 at the Bradlee Shopping Center in the 3600 block of King Street. Authorities said 18-year-old Alexandria City High School (ACHS) student Luis Alejandro Mejia Hernandez was stabbed and killed during the fight, which involved more than 30 people. A 16-year-old was taken into custody related to the stabbing on Wednesday.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid
fox5dc.com

1 Person hurt after being stabbed on Metrobus in D.C.

WASHINGTON - A person is hurt after being stabbed on a Metrobus in Northwest D.C., according to authorities. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials said the stabbing happened around 3:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Newark Street and Wisconsin Avenue. They tell FOX 5 the stabbing happened on Metrobus's 33 Route, which operates between Friendship Heights and Federal Triangle.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

University of Maryland hosts first ever NCAA Baseball Tournament Regionals

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - University of Maryland fans are gearing up for a big weekend. For the first time ever, there’s playoff baseball happening in College Park!. The Maryland Terrapins are hosting the first round of the college baseball playoffs this weekend, and the team will its playoff run started Friday night against Long Island University.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Man found dead along Fairfax County path; police investigating as a homicide

RESTON, Va. - The death of a man found along a wooded path in Virginia is now being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities. Fairfax County Police said the body of 27-year-old Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez was found in the early morning hours on Tuesday behind an apartment building in the 12000 block of Greywing Square near Colts Neck Road in Reston.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County search-and-rescue dog dies after long illness

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Phayu, a Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team canine, has died, officials with the department announced Thursday. Officials say Phayu was an eight-year veteran of the department and died after a long illness. During his time with the team, Phayu was deployed including to earthquakes...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

United States Capitol Police officer charged in 2020 crash in DC involving 2 motorcycles

WASHINGTON - A United States Capitol Police officer was indicted Thursday for charges related to a 2020 on-duty crash involving two motorcycles in the District. Officials say USCP Officer Thomas Smith was pursuing the motorcycles at a high rate of speed around 11:30 p.m. on June 20, 2020 when his cruiser collided with one of them near Wisconsin Avenue and M Street in the Northwest.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy