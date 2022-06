Any boxer who wants to appear on Sky Sports must sign a document to confirm they have no ties to companies previously linked to accused Irish crime lord Daniel Kinahan. A one-page code of ethics distributed by Boxxer Limited—featuring the company’s logo and address in the header—explains in detail the company’s working relationship with Sky Sports and the standard to which athletes are held under such an agreement. The letter—a copy of which was obtained by BoxingScene.com—requires each participant to deny working in any capacity with promotional outfit Probellum or the now-defunct managerial conglomerate MTK Global.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO