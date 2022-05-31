ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

By Clay Moden
 4 days ago
The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But...

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

New 4th of July Festival Coming to Western New York

The official start of summer will happen on June 21st. However, for most of us, the summer has started since it’s after Memorial Day Weekend. For the first time since 2019, there will be a normal slate of summer concerts, fairs and festivals taking place across Western New York. In fact, it might be extra busy since it’s been so long since we’ve had a normal-looking summer.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Damaging Hail Possible Today In Western New York

The weather across Western New York will be quite different today than it has been over the last couple of days. A massive cold front is expected to move across the area today and with that will come rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail. In fact, we could see small to medium-size hail that could do some damage to trees, outdoor furniture, and vehicles.
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkled.com

NY Gov. Hochul Preps New York for Severe Weather That’s On It’s Way

Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare For Severe Weather Expected to Impact Parts of Upstate Through Wednesday Evening. Parts of the Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson and North Country Regions at Risk for Severe Storms Wednesday. Primary Concerns are Damaging Wind Gusts, Large Hail,...
ENVIRONMENT
KISS 104.1

Summer Day Trip – Free New York State Canal System Excursions

A couple of years ago, my wife and I broke away from our usual vacation plan of spending the entire week at camp (which is not a bad thing) and taking a couple of day trips. We took a look at some things to do in New York State, and of course, there's a lot to do and see just in the Southern Tier, Central and Western parts of the state. We noticed there are boat excursions at various points on the Erie Canal. I couldn't even remember when I'd seen any portion of the Erie Canal in person, so this trip and a boat ride would be the perfect way to check out a portion of the canal.
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

Longest Zipline in the Country, With Speeds Over 55 MPH, Short Drive From CNY

The longest zip line in the country, flying through the forest at 55 MPH, is only a few hours from Central New York. The Catamount Zip Tour is made up of three separate zip lines. The first is a training zip. The second zip is one of the longer zip lines in New York and New England. The final zip, called the Catamonster, is the biggest zipline in North America and the 7th longest in the world. The two-minute zipline is hundreds of feet in the air, over 5,500 feet long, and sails across miles of views from the Catskills to Mt. Greylock at 55 MPH.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Severe Thunderstorm Watch For All of WNY

We’re not dealing with the snow and cold for a while here in Western New York. It’s officially June and it’s warm days ahead for the next several months. However, even though we get to enjoy warm weather through September, this is the time of the year that thunderstorms are at their strongest. The weather can change on a dime in the Buffalo region in the spring and winter, but it can also do that in the summer.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Restaurant Shuts Down Last Location In New York

It likes you won't have one last chance to visit this famous restaurant in New York. The last and final Howard Johnson in New York State is now officially closed and will not be open this summer. Howard Johnson's restaurants were owned by Howard Johnson who also owned the Howard...
Power 93.7 WBLK

National Donut Day Deals in Western New York

To quote the great Homer J. Simpson..."Mmmmm, Donuts". National Donut Day is Friday, June 3rd, and we have found all the best deals across Western New York. Donut, or Doughnut, that is the question? You see it spelled both ways, and to be honest, I wasn't really sure why that was the case. According to the interwebs, Doughnut is the original, and for the most part, the preferred spelling of the word. It is vastly more common internationally, even though you see some shops use it here in the states. Donut is the more Americanized version of the word and has become more commonly accepted through the years.
BUFFALO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cryptotimes.io

Manhattan’s Okada Lists NY Building as NFT for 15,000 ETH

It seems like the future of real-estate is already here as a New York based real estate investment and brokerage firm Okada lists a NY building as NFT on OpenSea for a whopping 15,000 ETH, approximately $27M. The sale of the NY building NFT will end on July 1st at...
MANHATTAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Dangerous Road in New York State

We all have to drive places. To work, to get groceries, run errands, road trips. Most of us take at least two or three car rides per day, especially on busy weekdays. Here in Western New York, we have it pretty good in terms of traffic. We deal with standard rush hour congestion around 8 am and 4-5 pm, but in general, we don't have the amount of traffic other nearby cities do.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Travel Writer Names “15 Favorites” To Visit This Summer

As a longtime Upstate New York travel writer, sometimes I feel as if I have been everywhere. Of course, that is not possible and yes, I am always finding new surprises in Upstate New York. Over a decade of publishing ten books about the region and having traveled thousands of miles along the backroads and byways of Upstate, I have kept a journal of favorite places along the way. People always ask me about them. In this list I share "15 Faves" of mine and encourage you to give them a thought this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s the Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in New York State?

As summer approaches, many are already planning their next vacation or a day at the beach. Of course, you're going to want to bring plenty of sunscreens to help block those ultraviolet rays. According to Extreme Weather Watch, Poughkeepsie had 20 days that were 90 degrees or higher in 2021, and 31 days in 2020. But how can it really get in the Hudson Valley or the whole state, for that matter? What is the all-time record for the hottest day in New York state? It might surprise you.
