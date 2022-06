Life was getting good in New Orleans for my family once again. Pandemic restrictions had been eased, and the city was regaining its wonderful, peerless dynamism. My daughter was about to graduate from an excellent public charter high school, and my young son had been placed in our second choice for his kindergarten year schooling on the Orleans Parish schools’ common application. My street was at last due to receive a badly-needed reconstruction, and I was heartened to read recently of the revised agreement to fund the new Entergy substation at the S&WB’s Carrollton plant.

