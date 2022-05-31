Georgia baseball heads to UNC regional featuring 3 conference champions

Georgia Baseball (Georgia Sports Communications)

ATHENS — Georgia baseball is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time in three years after narrowly missing the field last season and having the 2020 tourney canceled on their No. 2-ranked team as a result of COVID.

The Bulldogs are seeded No. 2 in a North Carolina-hosted regional that includes three conference tournament champions and will start with a 7 p.m. game (ESPN plus stream) against VCU on Friday.

The other teams are certainly hotter than Georgia, which lost six of its last nine games and was eliminated in the first game of the SEC Baseball Tournament last Tuesday in Hoover, Ala.

At least the Bulldogs (35-21, No. 20 national RPI) can claim to be the most rested team headed into the double-elimination four-team bracket.

