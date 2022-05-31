ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia baseball heads to UNC regional featuring 3 conference champions

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcPSY_0fvUokeV00
Georgia Baseball (Georgia Sports Communications)

ATHENS — Georgia baseball is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time in three years after narrowly missing the field last season and having the 2020 tourney canceled on their No. 2-ranked team as a result of COVID.

The Bulldogs are seeded No. 2 in a North Carolina-hosted regional that includes three conference tournament champions and will start with a 7 p.m. game (ESPN plus stream) against VCU on Friday.

The other teams are certainly hotter than Georgia, which lost six of its last nine games and was eliminated in the first game of the SEC Baseball Tournament last Tuesday in Hoover, Ala.

At least the Bulldogs (35-21, No. 20 national RPI) can claim to be the most rested team headed into the double-elimination four-team bracket.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
dawgpost.com

5-Star Breaks Down UGA Visit And The "Georgia Way"

ATHENS - We’re only three days into June, and it’s already been a GIANT month on the recruiting trail for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. They’ll be hosting some of the nation’s top prospects on official visits this weekend, and earlier this week the staff put on a mega-camp where they hosted some top 2024 and 2025 prospects from across the country.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football signee charged in connection with the death of a Georgia man

Quentel Jones, a Kentucky football signee, has been charged with battery in connection to the death of 37-year-old Brandon Goodwin last month. The news was reported by 41-WMGT and Jones is being held in the Peach County Law Enforcement Center, according to a post Thursday on the Fort Valley Police Department’s Facebook page.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Dynamic sports, dining complex bound for Georgia’s fastest-growing county

Raised outside of Augusta, Todd Greene racked up a memorable 12-year career as a Major League Baseball catcher, playing for the Angels, Blue Jays, Rockies, Rangers, Giants, and Yankees. (Remember President George W. Bush’s emotional, ceremonial World Series first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the wake of 9/11? Greene caught that ball.) After hanging up the cleats in 2007 and coaching in the majors for a while, Greene realized he missed his kids too much and headed back for a quieter life in Johns Creek, his home of 22 years. He founded a baseball academy but itched for more. It wasn’t long before the dream of creating a sporting complex like no other in the northern suburbs—if not the Southeastern U.S.—began formulating in his head.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Anderson Steps Down as Lady Indian Coach

Vidalia High School Girls Basketball Coach Sissy Anderson is stepping down after serving the last three years as the Lady Indians Head Coach. Anderson, who was an assistant for 22-years under GACA Hall of Famer Chunk Reid, said that “her family deserves and needs more of my time,” when citing the reason for the decision.
VIDALIA, GA
Greater Milwaukee Today

These Georgia wineries are perfect for a quick getaway

ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style. After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Bulldogs#College Baseball#Dog#Covid#Espn#Vcu#Sec Baseball Tournament#Rpi#Cox Media Group
wgxa.tv

Six Georgia school principals honored by state and national associations

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals recognized 6 principals across Georgia, one of those being right here in the Midstate. Dr. Elgin Mayfield of Bonaire Primary School was named National Distinguished Principal by the NAESP. The Peach...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

AR-15 sales surge in Georgia

SMYRNA, Ga. — Sales have spiked at some gun stores in Georgia – a backlash to efforts to write stricter gun laws. "The way this president is driving this country, everybody need to be carrying at this point," Carl Brecker, a Powder Springs gun owner who'd just completed a purchase at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, said.
SMYRNA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
WRBL News 3

Georgia man arrested following high speed chase that crossed the state line into Alabama

GEORGIA (WRBL) – A Georgia man has been arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that spanned three counties in two states. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual involved as 24-year-old Lenny Brown, of Cartersville. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began in Haralson County, Ga., Tuesday […]
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
insideradio.com

After Nearly Three Decades At The Helm Of Atlanta’s WSB, News Director Chris Camp Retires.

It’s the end of an era at Cox Media Group news/talk WSB-WSBB Atlanta (750/95.5) as longtime News Director Chris Camp retires. Camp joined the station in 1993 from the News Director post at “NewsRadio 630” WPRO Providence. He was tasked with injecting more life into the aging WSB brand, Greg Moceri the PD who hired Camp told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
Sage News

Four Chicago-Style restaurants you must try

Chicago, Illinois is affectionately called, “The Windy City” because of the strong winds from Lake Michigan, especially in the winter months. Many visitors come to Chicago for the food experience, arts and theatre, and beautiful outstretched miles upon miles of the lakefront and beaches. Famous Chicago landmarks include Navy Pier, The Willis Tower, Soldier Field, and The Magnificent Mile.
CHICAGO, IL
WXIA 11 Alive

About 70 churches in Georgia disaffiliating from United Methodist Church

ATLANTA — About 70 Georgia churches are being allowed to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, according to a spokesperson with The North Georgia Conference. The disaffiliations were ratified Thursday at the annual regional conference that's happening this week in Athens. During a 2019 Special Session of the global...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy