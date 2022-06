A state and nationwide lifeguard shortage is limiting the number of outdoor pools Syracuse this summer. So far, the city will only be able to open five of its eight pools, starting with Thornden park June 18. That will be followed by Onondaga Park and Schiller park pools the next day. Kirk Park will open June 25, and Burnet Park is aiming for early July. Lincoln, McKinley, and Wilson park pools, as well as indoor pools at the Valley and Southwest community center will remain closed.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO