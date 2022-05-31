ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp receives standing ovation after surprise appearance at Royal Albert Hall

By Harry Fletcher
 4 days ago

Johnny Depp has made a second appearance on stage with guitarist Jeff Beck, after receiving a standing ovation during his performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The actor surprised his fans after turning up on stage in Sheffield over the weekend with the former Yardbirds guitarist.

Depp’s second surprise appearance in consecutive days came amid the ongoing defamation trial in the case brought against Heard by Depp.

Footage and photos of Depp’s unannounced appearance at the historic London venue on Monday night were shared on social media.

The pair sang a version of the John Lennon song 'Isolation', which Depp released with Beck back in 2020.

They also performed covers of 'What’s Going On' by Marvin Gaye and 'Little Wing' by Jimi Hendrix.

It’s been reported in Deadline that Depp will join Beck on stage at his second Albert Hall date on Tuesday evening(May 31).

Depp is no stranger to the stage, having appeared alongside Aerosmith in the past and performed with his group The Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Matt Sorum and Duff McKagan.

Is comes as the actor is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence. The closing arguments concluded last Friday and the jury began deliberating on the six weeks of testimony before being sent home for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The jurors are continuing deliberation this week.

Meanwhile, Depp fans think they’ve spotted a clue that he’ll appear in a Beetlejuice sequel .

Eagle-eyed social media users spotted that the Google listing for Beetlejuice 2 suggests that Depp will be appearing alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in the remake.

