The warming climate has increased the number of winter ticks in Maine's north woods. Biologists are tracking calf mortality. Maine is home to more moose than every state except Alaska. But in one of the moosiest (ph) parts of Maine, nearly 90% of moose calves tracked by biologists last winter didn't survive their first year. Maine Public Radio's Kevin Miller joined a biologist studying the connection between ticks, climate change and this icon of the North Woods.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO