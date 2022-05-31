ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Amid the rise in anti-Asian hate, these pairs feel safer walking together

By Tsering Bista
 4 days ago

In response to an increase in violence against people of Asian descent, some people have started regularly walking with loved ones due to safety concerns. Watch our latest NPR short documentary.

