VIDEO: Amid the rise in anti-Asian hate, these pairs feel safer walking together

Adam (Ben Whishaw) in the labor ward of the hospital.Anika Molnar/Sister Pictures/BBC Studios/AMC. The opening shot of the new series This Is Going to Hurt finds a man we will later learn is Adam, played by Ben Whishaw, asleep. His mouth hangs open. We are so close to him that it's hard to tell where he is. A distant sound wakes him enough that he tries to drag himself out of sleep, and the camera pulls back and rotates. It retreats and turns disorientingly until we see that Adam is asleep in his car, behind the wheel, and his phone is vibrating. He never made it home to his partner the night before; he left work and went dead to the world for whatever hours of sleep he could scavenge. And now it's time to do it all over again.

