ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

As Jan. 6 subpoena deadline looms, Jordan, McCarthy mull options

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycXJM_0fvUoA4T00
Tweet

Letters from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) demanding documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is a surprising signal that some GOP members subpoenaed by the panel may actually be thinking about some level of cooperation with its investigation.

The letters largely berate the committee before asking it to turn over most of its information on the two lawmakers. Still, it cracks open the door for negotiations over whether they may actually appear — a strategy that could likewise be effective in draining committee time.

The duo are among five members subpoenaed by the panel earlier this month after being previously asked to voluntarily meet with the committee.

None did so.

But with staggered deadlines to comply with subpoenas by the end of the month, some seem to be rethinking that calculus in the face of possible prosecution and jail time.

“The strategy is obvious: cooperate, take the contempt, or file a lawsuit. There seems to be room for negotiation if the January 6th Committee will engage. But we really are in uncharted territory in many ways,” a Republican official with knowledge of the situation told The Hill.

All three might be equally unappealing.

Straight cooperation would give leverage to a committee the GOP has otherwise lambasted as purely political and improperly constructed.

It’s something the two alluded to in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

“For House Republican leaders to agree to participate in this political stunt would change the House forever. Every representative in the minority would be subject to compelled interrogations by the majority, under oath, without any foundation of fairness,” the two wrote.

But bucking them entirely and risking contempt — the panel and full House have already referred charges for four others who defied their subpoenas — carries up to two years of jail time and $200,000 in fines.

And a suit to challenge the committee’s authority to issue the subpoenas would be a lengthy and expensive proposition. There’s no guarantee for success, and it could solidify the rights of a panel to subpoena their lawmakers.

Jordan, one of the House’s most combative members, appears to walk the line between offering cooperation and risking contempt.

“I ask that you provide all documents, videos, or other material in the possession of the Select Committee that you potentially anticipate using, introducing, or relying on during questioning,” Jordan wrote to the committee on Wednesday, adding “so that I may adequately further respond to your subpoena.”

McCarthy’s letter, written by his attorney, makes similar requests, while also delving into issues around how the committee was composed.

“The refusal of these members to cooperate is a continued assault on the rule of law and sets a dangerous new precedent that could hamper the House’s ability to conduct oversight in the future,” Tim Mulvey, the Jan. 6 committee’s spokesman, said in a late Friday statement, adding that the two were “hiding behind debunked arguments and baseless requests for special treatment.”

The committee wants to speak with both McCarthy and Jordan about their communications with former President Trump on Jan. 6.

Jordan himself was scheduled for a Friday deposition, though those subpoenaed are often granted an extension as they seek an attorney or otherwise engage with the committee. It’s not clear whether his letter would be considered such a request.

The hint of cooperation has been used by several already subpoenaed by the committee, though such a move can effectively function as a “beat the clock” strategy that eats up time.

“I think beat the clock is the game,” said Jeff Robbins, an attorney now in private practice who has served as both a federal prosecutor and a Senate investigative counsel. “It’s a transparent effort by someone who does not have a valid basis to fail to comply with a subpoena to delay compliance.”

“The GOP expects to take control of the House in November, which will mean that this committee will be disbanded before you can say ‘insurrection,’ ” he added. “And therefore the subpoena will be withdrawn and deemed a nullity within a nanosecond of the new Congress being sworn in. That really, to me, seems to be the strategy of those being subpoenaed.”

Dan Scavino, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for communications, was among the first four people to be subpoenaed by the panel in August of last year, but after a lengthy back and forth between lawyers, he didn’t ultimately face a contempt referral to the Department of Justice until April.

Others have chosen to take a path of some cooperation.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, turned over thousands of his text messages to the committee alongside other documents but never came in for an interview.

That degree of cooperation, along with his status as a close adviser to the president, could be factors in why the Department of Justice has yet to take the House’s referral for criminal prosecution of Meadows.

Meadows is, however, in the midst of a suit with the committee over whether his executive privilege claims are a valid reason for withholding other documents as well as his testimony.

It’s unclear whether McCarthy or Jordan would be able to take a similar tack. Meadows had reams of documents the committee wanted early in its investigation and is able to legally shield some information about his conversations with the president due to his role — a status lawmakers do not have. A degree of cooperation may not be enough to keep the Justice Department at bay for either congressman.

Other witnesses have shown up for depositions only to largely plead the fifth and have successfully avoided contempt charges, though both have contended they did nothing wrong and may not wish to rely on a privilege that involves any reference to self-incrimination.

If the subpoenaed lawmakers later decide to file a suit, it would follow a string of challenges that have resulted in the judiciary largely upholding the committee’s authority to conduct its investigation. And things like the speech and debate clause don’t protect members for action taken off the floor.

“They have a poor prospect and likely would ultimately lose. The obvious has already been adjudicated in Congress’s favor, which is that of course Congress has the ability to fully investigate the circumstances,” Robbins said.

“Members of Congress seeking a judicial finding that the committee doesn’t have the right to subpoena them have a very, very steep uphill battle, and it’s not even clear to me what their arguments would be.”

The varying deadline for appearances from the quintet of lawmakers only stretch as far as May 31 without any extensions from the committee.

Others subpoenaed alongside Jordan, like Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), called the investigation “a charade,” while Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said although he wasn’t sure how he would respond, “we don’t want to dignify what they are doing.”

Robbins said if they flout the committee’s authority, the panel should consider taking the dramatic step of seeking a contempt of congress referral against their colleagues, something he acknowledges would be “a very, very tight and difficult battle.”

“It’s a difficult bullet [to bite] for reasons of comity, difficult because you know that the threats are going to be that ‘Wait till we take control of Congress and we start subpoenaing Adam Schiff on some cockamamie theory or another,’ ” he said, referring to the chair of the House Intelligence Committee who also serves on the Jan. 6 panel.

“Ultimately it seems to me that that’s what the committee — if it wants any hope at all of getting partial compliance from some of these congressmen — will have to do, which is vote to hold them in contempt.”

Comments / 221

Taddy Mason
4d ago

I'll say it again, this is NOT "Let's Make a Deal". If these dipshidiots want to play games, why not just play "To Tell the Truth"? Why? Because they know that they're in "Jeopardy" and they don't want to "Face the Music".

Reply(5)
78
Debra Quick Jenkins
4d ago

If they have nothing to hide why are they so reluctant to step forward. Aren't they a part of the main propaganda regime that were the the loudest to participate in the "big lie". Didn't they advise tfg not to leave the white house because they believed the election was stolen. Aren't these the same people that claim there was no way President Biden couldn't receive 81 million voted yet they had no problem believing 71 million voted for trump. Although there are over 300 million people in this country. Aren't these the same people that encouraged them to fight against putting President Biden. They should be locked up for TREASON.

Reply
64
Rude Dogg
4d ago

Put them all in Prison already take there Jobs and they don't get too receive a Pension from the Government and Don't allow them to run for anything in the Government or States .

Reply(12)
43
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Robbins
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Andy Biggs
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

Nine Republicans vote "no" on bill that would help low-income parents access baby food amid shortage

Nine House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to help low-income mothers access baby food amid the national formula shortage. The bill, dubbed the "Access to Baby Formula Act" (HR 7791), was passed with 414 "yes" votes. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to waive restrictions on baby food for recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Typically, WIC limits the range of baby food brands that parents can purchase through the federal program.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interrogations#Deadlines#Executive Privilege#Politics Federal#House#Gop#Republican
Axios

More bombshells for Jan. 6 committee before June hearings

The Jan. 6 committee may seek testimony from additional lawmakers as soon as next week, ahead of blockbuster TV hearings that kick off next month, Axios has learned. Driving the news: Chiefs of staff and other aides to members of the House select committee were told Friday on their weekly call with committee staff to brace for more bombshells ahead of the June 9 start to public hearings, according to two sources on the call.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNN

New York attorney general subpoenas Trump's longtime assistant for testimony

(CNN) — The New York attorney general's office has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump's longtime executive assistant for testimony as part of its civil investigation into the Trump Organization's finances. Lawyers for the attorney general's office said in a new court filing that Rhona Graff, who was Trump's executive...
POTUS
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

581K+
Followers
71K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy