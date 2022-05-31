ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Child falls from 4th floor apartment window in north Fargo; bumps and bruises but said to be okay

By Don Haney

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – A close call for a child Monday afternoon. Fargo firefighters and police officers responded to the U32 apartments on 32nd...



froggyweb.com

Vehicle rolls on its side in Moorhead crash, no serious injuries

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – No one was seriously hurt when a car and an SUV collided at a Moorhead intersection shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. The SUV ended up on the driver’s side. The crash took place at Center Ave. and 11th St. There’s no indication whether either driver...
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

Worker dies at Grand Forks construction site

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A construction worker died in Grand Forks Friday after he was pinned beneath a piece of heavy equipment while working alone on a site in a residential area on the city’s west side. Police were dispatched to the site for the report of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
froggyweb.com

Woman shot at Fargo restaurant dies

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) –The woman shot at a Fargo restaurant last month has died. The family of Lucia Garcia posted on their GoFundMe page that she has died. They write, in part, “Our baby girl hurts no more and fears no more. She is free of all that ever caused her pain.”
FARGO, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
KNOX News Radio

EGF man dies at GF construction site

Police say an East Grand Forks man died this (Fri) morning at a Grand Forks construction site. Grand Forks Police were called to a site south of 2100 Empire Court shortly before 7:30 AM on a report of an unattended death. According to a preliminary investigation, an employee, 54-year-old Gerald...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks Police: Body found at construction site

(Grand Forks, ND) -- An East Grand Forks man has been found dead after an accident at a construction site in Grand Forks Friday morning. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that a little before 7:30 a.m, officers were called to the site just south of 2100 Empire Court for the report of an unattended death. The preliminary investigation has determined that an employee working alone on the site had been pinned underneath a piece of heavy equipment. The deceased male was identified as 54-year-old Gerald Schwan.
GRAND FORKS, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Otter Tail County man arrested in Fargo fatal crash

FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead, another person was injured and a third is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Fargo. The State Patrol says the crash happened on the I-29 northbound exit ramp from I-94 around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. An SUV pulling a dolly trailer carrying...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks firefighters save duck family from storm drain

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thanks to some Grand Forks firefighters, a mother duck and her babies waddled away after getting stuck in a storm drain. The fire department posted pictures to Facebook on June 1 saying “Not every call we get is the same. Sometimes we’re putting out a fire, other times we’re saving a family of ducks from a storm drain.”
GRAND FORKS, ND
lptv.org

More Information Released on Bemidji School Bus Crash Near Long Lake

We know more information now about the Bemidji school bus crash that happened near Long Lake on May 23rd. Previously, Lakeland News reported that four juveniles and the bus driver reported no injuries from the crash. But according to the incident report that Lakeland News obtained from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve learned more about how it happened.
BEMIDJI, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Local woman dies of gunshot wounds; Hornbachers President Matt Leiseth talks possible global food shortage, & NRA applauds WF lawmakers.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: Woman dies from injuries sustained in a shooting outside Plaza Azteca, new soybean plant set for Jamestown, NRA applauds two West Fargo lawmakers. Closer...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Area teen injured in crash in Todd County

(Hewitt, MN)--Authorities say that two people have been injured in a crash in Todd County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 71 at Highway 210 in Hewitt. According to the report, a Kia Sorento, driven by Mkelle Ann Wagner, 18, of Alexandria, was traveling westbound on Highway 210, while a semi driven by Rolando Gomez, 29, of Mission, Texas was traveling southbound on Highway 71 when the two vehicles collided. Wagner was injured in the crash. She was taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.
TODD COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Lost Siamese Cat in South Fargo

We have a report of a lost Blue Point Siamese cat lost in South Fargo. He was lost in the area of 31st Avenue and 20th Street South in Fargo. He wasn’t wearing any tags but was microchipped. His name is Smokey indoor-only cat. He is chipped and fixed....
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man dies following multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 39-year-old Fargo man is dead following a three vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were sent to the I-94 exit ramp to northbound Interstate 29 around 4:40. The Highway Patrol says the driver of a suburban was towing a car dolly with a car attached. He had an issue and pulled over on the off ramp’s shoulder. The driver and passenger were standing behind the vehicle. A car rear-ended both vehicles and struck the driver and passenger of the suburban. Both were taken to Sanford Medical Center where one of them died. A 50-year-old Fargo man has serious injuries.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE- JUNE 3, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Justyce Akiva Nason-Long, 20, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. Adonia Rae Daigle, 40, of Cohasset, for DUI and Refusing to Submit to a Chemical Test. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 6/2/2022...
CROOKSTON, MN
wdayradionow.com

Update: Grand Forks Police identify man found outside apartment

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks police have provided an update in their investigation into an unattended death. Officials have identified the man found over the Memorial Day weekend as 27-year-old Daniel Senger. The Grand Forks-native was found dead outside an apartment building Sunday morning in the eleven-hundred block of 25th Avenue South. There were no obvious signs of trauma, however the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo officials respond to structure fire

(West Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, and damage results are pending after a structure fire in West Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The West Fargo Fire Department says that at approximately 2:58 p.m, crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Freedom Terrace for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, smoke was visible from an attached garage on a single-family home. All residents were safely evacuated. Crews then quickly gained control of the scene and knocked down the fire.
WEST FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

GF police identify man in ‘unattended death’ death case

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Authorities in Grand Forks have identified the man who was found dead outside an apartment building there early Sunday. Police say there were no signs of trauma on the body of 27-year-old Daniel Senger, but an investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone who...
GRAND FORKS, ND
lptv.org

Drivers Injured in Crashes in Polk County, Bemidji

Drivers were injured yesterday in two separate crashes in the Lakeland viewing area. In Polk County, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, MN was taken to the hospital Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near the city of Trail. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allan Thompson suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened just after 10 that night.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

An old scam continues to target people in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We used to see these things like once a month or once a couple of times a year, but now we’re seeing it once a day almost,” said David Standal, an employee at a local pawn shop. David Standal works at...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man delivering positivity through a pizza box

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is getting a lot of attention on social media for his pizza box with a slice of positivity. Jay Dagny says he’s been sitting along Main Avenue in Moorhead near the Dairy Queen, with his sign a few times a week for however long he likes. He says he started about 3 weeks ago.
MOORHEAD, MN

