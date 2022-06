It took a while for Crocs to be cool, and a lot of the credit should be directed towards the name of Salehe Bembury, the footwear dynamo who has been easily killing it with the several collaborative projects he’s embarked on for the last half decade. Knighted as one of 2021’s best sneaker releases (the word sneaker being used rather leniently), his Crocs Pollex Clog has garnered praise from both the footwear and architecture world for a design that seemingly blends modern and organic.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 DAYS AGO