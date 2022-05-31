Downpours and thunder

UNSETTLED WEATHER RETURNS

Mostly dry weather will rule Wednesday morning with lots of clouds and 50s. A couple rounds of rain and thunderstorms will pass through during the second half of the day with highs in the 60s. It will be cool, cloudy, and unsettled. The main concerns in the afternoon and evening will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and lightning. It will be much like we saw Tuesday evening.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but milder. More rain will move in during the evening and stay into Friday morning. We will be drying out during the afternoon, setting the stage for a dry Friday night.

Right now, the weekend looks great! Sunshine and highs in the 70s seem likely both days.

