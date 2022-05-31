ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Downpours and thunder

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVLpi_0fvUmB1c00

UNSETTLED WEATHER RETURNS

Mostly dry weather will rule Wednesday morning with lots of clouds and 50s. A couple rounds of rain and thunderstorms will pass through during the second half of the day with highs in the 60s. It will be cool, cloudy, and unsettled. The main concerns in the afternoon and evening will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and lightning. It will be much like we saw Tuesday evening.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but milder. More rain will move in during the evening and stay into Friday morning. We will be drying out during the afternoon, setting the stage for a dry Friday night.

Right now, the weekend looks great! Sunshine and highs in the 70s seem likely both days.

© 2019 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Cox Media Group
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy