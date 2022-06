NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk politicians and Triangle Community Center members gathered Thursday outside City Hall to raise a Pride flag. “We’re here, as you know, to help celebrate Pride Month and stand by in support of our LGBTQ community, to let them know that we support them, to work with them to do everything we possibly can. They’re a wonderful part of our community,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “We’re so proud that Norwalk is such a community that hopefully, we feel that everybody from all different walks of life can feel safe without worrying about being bullied or picked on or harassed.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO