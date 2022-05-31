Harry Maguire's wife Fern Hawkins parties with footballer's sister Daisy in fun throwback snaps from her Marbella hen do

Harry Maguire's wife Fern Hawkins shared a variety of fun throwback snaps from her Marbella hen do with the star's sister Daisy this week.

Fern, 27, legally wed Harry, 29, last month, with the snaps showing Fern donning a bridal-themed cap and sheer ensemble to party up a storm.

One of the pictures posted on 27-year-old Fern's hen story was aimed at new sister-in-law Daisy which said 'Cannot thank my darling maid of honor enough. You made my hen do the most special time of my life.

'I love you so so much. forever grateful for you @daisssmaguire_.'

The bride can be seen in the post embracing Daisy whilst wearing a skimpy white bikini with a matching tassel style cover up.

Fern also chose to go one step further to stand out and adorned a luxurious hat that had the word 'Bride' written across it.

Meanwhile Daisy decided to go down the opposite route and wore all black.

The professional footballer's sister opted for a black mesh blouse with a pair of simple black shorts.

She then chose to accessorize the outfit with a similar hat to Fern's with the other bridesmaids doing the same.

Carrying on with the throwback snaps fern proceeded to post a photo of herself with her friends posing on a boat.

Keeping it casual: Fern flashed the peace sign in another fun snap

Sis in law: Daisy and Dern spent the hen do partying on a yacht in Marbella after Harry and Fern legally tied the knot in a registry office

She wrote: '& thank you to each and every one of my amazing friends for making it so incredible. Beyond lucky.'

Harry and Fern legally tied the knot in a registry office on May 12 ahead of their plans to have a lavish wedding in France later this summer.

And although they have already tied the knot details of the wedding was kept top secret even from the guests.

However It is reported that the lavish wedding should be held at a chateau in Burgundy,

And the wedding has been long awaited after Fern announced their engagement back in February 2018, where Harry had whisked her away to Paris.

She gushed at the time 'On Saturday night, Harry made me the happiest girl in the world & asked me to marry him in the most perfect way [sic] #ISAIDYES #TheFutureMrsMaguire #17thFebruary2018'