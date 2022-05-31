Flood Watch issued for Ellsworth, Rice, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL THOMAS...SOUTHERN NORTON...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHEASTERN GOVE AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 955 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Lenora to near Hoxie to 3 miles north of Grinnell, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lenora, Grainfield, Edmond, Gove, Park and Nicodemus. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 84 and 111. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

GOVE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO