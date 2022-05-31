ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach towns residents, visitors react to Downbeach Express toll increase

By Isabel Koyama, Burlington County Times
The Downbeach Express , also called the Margate Bridge by locals, is raising its toll fare on June 1 from $2 to $2.25, the first price increase in three years.

The bridge connecting Margate - and effectively Longport and Ventnor - to the mainland is privately owned and nearly a century old.

"I remember when it (cost) a buck and a quarter," said George Pool, a demolition foreman, while leaning against the front porch of a house he was gutting out in Margate City.

That was decades ago, though, he admitted.

Pool is often unable to use the bridge, though it would be much more convenient for him, because his truck full of machinery and equipment weighs too much to pass. The entrance to the bridge has a truck turnaround.

"I can understand that," said Pool of the 10-ton weight limit — better not to put too much stress on the old bridge so people can use it safely. There's also a height limit of 12 feet 2 inches. Pedestrians and cyclists can't use the bridge either.

Joel Steinberg, a physician who uses the bridge frequently to commute from Margate to Salem, considers the additional quarter a "nominal" increase, but says his wife pledges to avoid the bridge at, quite literally, all costs.

"People get annoyed, resentful — it's human nature. No one wants to be controlled," said Steinberg. "I take it in stride."

The toll is required in both directions, meaning an off-island errand will cost $4.50 beginning in June. The bridge does have its own discounted pass, which drivers can purchase to get 25% off. These Express Pass holders will pay $1.65 each way.

The bridge doesn't accept EZ Pass.

Steinberg has noticed Margate becoming ritzier in general, with more Mercedes and Teslas on the road than ever before. And with high gas prices, inflation, and an abundance of newly built houses, the toll bridge is not the only price going up.

Ole Hansen and Sons, parent company of the Margate Bridge Company, said in a news release that the price increase will pay for "continuous and intense upkeep and maintenance" required to keep the bridge in safe condition.

The owners declined a request for interview.

According to the National Bridge Inventory, a federal database of bridges across the country, the Downbeach Express is in fair condition. In fact, most bridges in New Jersey are rated as fair, while only about a quarter qualify as "good."

Only four other states in the contiguous U.S. have such a low percentage of bridges in good condition.

There are other bridges from the mainland to Absecon, like the Ocean City-Longport Bridge or the Black Horse Pike, which drops off in northeast Ventnor.

"If you're a good swimmer, you could consider that," joked Steinberg.

For now, the only ones who cross for free are turtles, a clear indication that you're headed to a shore town.

Izzy Koyama is a community storytelling reporter for the Burlington County Times, Courier-Post and The Daily Journal. Reach her at IKoyama@gannett.com . Follow her on twitter @ox_fur_comma.

