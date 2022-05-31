LOCAL HEALTH CLASSES

ADVENTHEALTH

AdventHealth has returned to a combination of in-person and virtual health talks. AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills offer free virtual health talks to be broadcast on AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills’ Facebook pages. https://www.facebook.com/AdventHealthZephyrhills/. https://www.facebook.com/AdventHealthDadeCity//

A GAME-CHANGER FOR KNEE REPLACEMENTS: noon June 29, Sarah Vande Berg Tennis and Wellness Center, 6585 Simons Road, Zephyrhills. Free. Register at 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.Guest Speaker: Gerald “Trey” Alexander, M.D.

ASK THE EXPERTS - MEN’S HEALTH: 2 p.m. June 16, AdventHealth Dade City, Classrooms 107 and 108, 13020 Fort King Road, Dade City. Free. Register at 833-300-2371 or visit AHDadeCity.com. Guest Speakers: Matthew Moralle, M.D., Patrick Guthrie, M.D., Jason Abdallah, M.D., Farhan Rehman, M.D.

CORNERSTONE HOSPICE

Cornerstone Hospice offers support groups via Zoom to help community members who may be struggling in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties. Participants must be age 18 or older, unless otherwise specified. The support groups are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions. www.CornerstoneHospice.org.

YOUTH GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. first and third Mondays, ages 6-11.

TEEN GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 5 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, ages 12-17.

TEEN TALKS SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, ages 12-17.

WOMEN’S GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m. first and third Tuesdays, 10 a.m. second and fourth Wednesdays.

ADULT GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: noon second and fourth Wednesdays, 10 a.m. second and fourth Thursdays.

LOSS OF A PARENT GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 9 a.m. third Fridays, For adults who have lost a parent.

LOSS OF SPOUSE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m. Thursdays.

MINDFUL MONDAYS: 8 a.m. Mondays, open to anyone.

GOOD SHEPHERD HOSPICE

Good Shepherd Hospice provides grief support for bereaved families and friends in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties. All support groups are free. Individual counseling with a bereavement specialist is available in person following Centers for Disease Control guidelines or through Zoom video or phone. Registration is required for all support groups due to limited availability. For more information and to register, call 863-968-1739 or 1-800-464-3994 or visit the calendar at www.chaptershealth.org.

ADULT GRIEF SUPPORT GROUPS: Closed-format, eight-week support groups for adults grieving the loss of a loved one.

POLK AND HIGHLANDS COUNTIES IN PERSON: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, through June 8, The Bethany Center, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale. 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays through June 7, Lakeland Hospice House 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland. 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays to June 7, Lake Ashton Health and Fitness Center 6052 Pebble Beach Blvd, Winter Haven. 10:30 to noon, Tuesdays through June 7, Good Shepherd Hospice Sun Room, 3003 Herring Ave., Sebring.

POLK, HIGHLANDS AND HARDEE COUNTIES VIRTUAL: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to June 7.

POLK COUNTY IN PERSON GRIEF SUPPORT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 16, children and teens ages 5 to 17, The Bethany Center, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE IN PERSON: 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 21, Lakeland Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT VIRTUAL: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 9, 23.

GRUPO DE APOYO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ADULTOS QUE DESEAN SUPERAR PÉRDIDA Y DUELO EN PERSONA: El martes, 7 de Junio 5:30 - 7 p.m. Lakeland Hospice House 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland. VIRTUAL: El martes, 21 de Junio 5:30 - 7 p.m.

LAKELAND REGIONAL HEALTH

Lakeland Regional Health is offering free support group meetings and informational programs via Zoom.

POSTPARTUM ESSENTIALS: 6:30 p.m. June 7. Via Zoom. Free. Register at myLRH.org/Events. Moms- and dads-to-be learn about breastfeeding, newborn care, self-care and more. Led by registered nurses.

BREAST FEEDING SUPPORT GROUP: 12:30 p.m. June 8, 22, via Zoom. Register at myLRH.org/Events..Free. Learn breastfeeding tips from LRH certified lactation consultants and share your experiences and questions with other moms.

QUIT YOUR WAY: 5:30 p.m. June 9, Hollis Cancer Center, 3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Administrative Conference Room. Register at 877-252-6094. Free. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started.

STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 11:30 a.m. June 15. Via Zoom. Free. Register at myLRH.org/support-groups. Stroke survivors and their caregivers share, learn and support each other.

BABY CARE: 6:30 p.m. June 28. Via Zoom. Free. Register at myLRH.org/Events. Skills like diapering, bathing, infant safety and soothing techniques. Common tests and procedures that take place after birth.

BLEEDING CONTROL BASICS (B-CON COURSE): 5 p.m. June 23, Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, 1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Kathy Hunt Conference Room. Free. Register at myLRH.org/events/. For those who have little or no medical training, but who may be called upon to provide initial trauma care and bleeding control.

WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN DELIVERING AT LAKELAND REGIONAL HEALTH: 6:30 p.m. June 23. Via Zoom. Free. Register at myLRH.org/Event. Labor and delivery nurses provide guidance and support.

HEARTSMARTS: 2 p.m. June 9. Via zoom. Free. Register at myLRH.org/Events. Understanding cardiovascular disease, your cardiac risk factors and ways to lower your risk for developing cardiovascular disease.

HOOPIN’ FOR HEALTH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: 9 a.m. June 11, Lakeland Family YMCA, 3620 Cleveland Heights Blvd., Lakeland. $80 per team. Register at myLRH.org/Events. Basketball and health screenings. Sponsored by Lakeland Regional Health and YMCA of West Central Florida.

GET ACTIVE VIRTUAL WALKING CHALLENGE: 8 a.m. June 1. Free. Register at myLRH.org/events/. Six-week walking challenge. Walks start near the bleachers at Lake Hollingsworth. Requires a fitness tracking device.

