Sullivan Co. Jail Groundbreaking

The expansion of the Knox County Jail is now underway at the facilty on Old Decker Road. The work will add space for inmates, renovate some existing space, and add a new Community Corrections center to the Jail area. One of the main concerns is working around the construction. Knox...
The Vincennes Board of Zoning Appeals has denied a request for a church to be built on McDowell Road. The proposal was by the Victory Community Church, for a 72-hundred square foot metal building on the property. The church is currently located at 12th and State in Vincennes. Over 100...
The City of Vincennes and Republic Services are combining for tomorrow’s annual large item collection. The collection site will be Republic Services’ Vincennes location on Second Street. The collection will be held from eight a-m to 11-30 a-m tomorrow, and again on Saturday, June 11th. Identification is required,...
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bicknell man overnight on theft and battery-related charges. 24 year-old Chandler McGregor is charged with unauthorized entry into a vehicle, and battery by bodily waste. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
A joint ribbon cutting and open house is planned for Thursday, June ninth, for the re-purposed former Sun-Commercial Building. The facility is located at 702 Main Street in Vincennes. The building is now the home of three community groups. Those groups include the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, Knox County...
The nation is still mourning and remembering the victims of a tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting took the life of several elementary school students and two teachers. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says the presence of his officers in schools makes it unlikely for that to happen...
After years of waiting, work is underway on Main Street Phases Two and Three. Phase Two covers Main Street from the Kimmel Extension to Sievers Road; Phase Three runs from Sievers Road to Richard Bauer Drive. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum knows combining Phases Two and Three saves time for both the City, and affected homeowners.
Charleen Jo Hendershot, 83, passed away at Willow Manor Nursing Home on June 1, 2022. Charlene was born on August 23, 1938 in Washington, IN and she was the daughter of Thomas G. and M. Lucille (Burris) Grannan. She married Jess Hendershot on August 3, 1957. Charleen was a member...
The United Way of Knox County has laid out the theme for this year’s coming fund-raising campaign. The theme is “Building a Better CommYOUnity.” United Way of Knox County director Mark Hill says the success of April’s Big Balloon Build inflated their theme for this year.
Main Street in downtown Vincennes will be alive tonight, with the annual “Spring on Main.” The event will run from six to ten p-m on Main Street throughout the downtown area. Spring on Main is part of a two-event block each year; the other is the annual Autumn...
Robinson, Illinois Police arrested two people on drug charges Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop. 53-year-old James H. Hightshoe Jr. of Hutsonville was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringe. 35-year-old Aaron Shields of Robinson was also arrested during the traffic stop for...
The Vincennes Community Schools’ Summer Food Service Programis is now underway. The program is happening at Lincoln High School, Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary, the 1972 Building, Riley Elementary School, and Vigo Elementary. LHS service will last to June 23rd, with July 29th the last day at Tecumseh-Harrison, Vigo, and the 1972...
The Indiana State Police will hold their annual Career Camp at Vincennes University from June 19th to 24th. The camp is a co-ed course for high schoolers, or high school graduates who have not yet attended college. Those involved in get experience with physical training, be involved with police equipment,...
Four Knox County girls were named All Blue Chip Conference in tennis this spring. South Knox had three on the list, including Grace Arnold, Abby Cunningham, and Madi Ziegler. Rivet’s selection was Kenadee Frey. Loogootee had six named to the team– including Katie Collison, Caitlyn Carrico, Grace Gingerich, Madison...
13 Teams Competed at the Cypress Hills Golf Club Friday for the chance to move onto Golf Regionals. Gibson Southern, Vincennes Lincoln, and South Knox will all advance as a team to the Boys Golf Regional as they finished as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively. Gibson Southern shot a 309, Vincennes Lincoln a 322, and South Knox carded A 330, winning a tiebreaker with Barr-Reeve. Rivet was 5th followed by Wood Memorial, Washington, Princeton, Pike Central, North Daviess, Tecumseh, North Knox, and Washington Catholic.
Forth the fourth straight year, South Knox has taken the annual Knox County Cup. The event was played yesterday at Cypress Hills in Vincennes. South Knox won with a 330, followed by Vincennes Lincoln at 341. Rivet scored 346, with North Knox at 399. South Knox’s Cameron Chattin was medalist...
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices are preparing for a trip to League Stadium in Huntingburg Saturday for the 3A Regional. The 13-12 Alices will face 17-8 Evansville Memorial in Game 1 at 10 am. Game 2 starting around 1 pm features Silver Creek versus Connersville. The Linton Miners play in Game...
Baseball Regional Action is set to take place around the state today. In Class 1A at Loogootee, New Washington takes on Tecumseh at 10:30 followed by Barr-Reeve and Bordon. Class 2A at Bosse Field features Linton-Stockton and North Decatur at 11 AM Eastern followed by Forest Park and Providence. Class...
