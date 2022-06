UTICA — A woman was charged with burglarizing a home on Lansing Street Sunday night when the homeowner returned to find the suspect rummaging through their bedroom. Utica Police said patrol units were dispatched to the 700 block of Lansing St. in regards to a report of a burglary-in-progress. It was learned that when the victim returned home they found their rear door had been forcibly opened. As the victim entered the residence, police said they found a woman who was familiar to them, going through their bedroom drawers.

UTICA, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO