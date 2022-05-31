Weekend Spotlight: Brooks and Dunn, Taco and Margarita Festival

A puzzling piece of footage out of Florida features a cluster of curious orbs hovering in the sky as a pair of bewildered witnesses try to make sense of what they are seeing. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred this past Saturday evening in the city of Daytona Beach as an unnamed man and his wife were standing out on their balcony and noticed something unusual off in the distance. "We observed lights hovering in the sky, in a V shape formation," he recalled, while noting that the anomalies "were glowing and would turn off and on, reappearing elsewhere in the sky." Fortunately, the witness managed to capture footage of the baffling sight as it was unfolding before their eyes.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO