77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge died after a crash in Tucson involving two bicyclists (Tucson, AZ) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge as the elderly woman who died of injuries she sustained following a crash on March 30, 2022 in Tucson. As per the initial information, the fatal accident involving two bicyclists took place at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Ajo Way and South 2nd Avenue. The investigation reports showed that a green 1997 Dodge Ram truck was heading southbound on 2nd Avenue [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .