ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Aces of Trades: Adam McGonigle believes healthcare must come from the heart

By Drew Bracken
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNTzL_0fvUizrQ00

CHILLICOTHE – He always wanted to help. His focus just changed.

“Growing up, I dreamed of being a veterinarian,” recalled Adam McGonigle. “I excelled in science and mathematics and loved animals. But as with many, your best laid plans change over time. I wanted to do something with my life that would positively impact others.”

Today, McGonigle is director of laboratory services for the Adena Health System.

“I think I’ve always known I had an interest in caring for people,” he said.

“Healthcare is challenging and can be stressful,” he added. “Within the laboratory we perform millions of tests, and the expectation is for them all to be correct – not most of the time, but 100 percent of the time.”

“If you’re not doing it from the heart,” he noted, “it may not be the right field for you. Not only should you care about the patients, but also each other.”

McGonigle grew up in central Ohio, graduated from Teays Valley HS in 2002, then Shawnee State University in 2006 with a dual major in medical laboratory science and health management. He’s earned a number of certifications, including medical laboratory technician through the American Society of Clinical Pathology. And he has an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

“During my childhood,” he said, “my parents were both great role models, giving me key attributes for success. My mother is very caring – a natural-born educator. She taught me many things including the importance of the ‘golden rule.’ My father is dedicated and hard-working. I learned a lot about leadership from him as he was in leadership roles throughout my life.”

Through the years, McGonigle’s medical duties expanded. Then in 2017, he accepted a position with Adena as a laboratory manager. At the end of 2019, he became the director of laboratory services.

“As all healthcare caregivers have navigated the pandemic,” he noted, “I think we’ve all probably asked ourselves: Why do you do it? I do this because of the same reason I started in the field. I wanted to do something with my life that positively impacted others and could make a change for the better.”

According to Jessica Matheny, he has.

“Adam is a hard-working and dedicated leader,” assessed Matheny, associate vice president of Adena Medical Group. “He’s an advocate for the staff he leads and will always speak up for what’s right. He worked tirelessly to help lead our response to the pandemic by developing ever-changing system processes and policies. Because of his efforts we had patients from all over the state and surrounding states come to Adena Health for covid testing and treatment.”

“I think,” McGonigle responded, “everyone questions certain things we have or have not done through life. I like to think the path my life has taken thus far allows me to find purpose in some of my personality traits and hopefully leave each day a little better than it was.”

Adena Regional Medical Center is located at 272 Hospital Road in Chillicothe. For more information, call 740-779-7500 or log on www.adena.org.

About the series

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at gaznews@nncogannett.com or 740-349-1110.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Aces of Trades: Adam McGonigle believes healthcare must come from the heart

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Role Models#The Adena Health System#Healthcare#Shawnee State University#Mba#The University Of Phoenix
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
593
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy