Volunteers from North Oakland VFW Post 334 and others placed American flags on more than 55,000 graves at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Township for Memorial Day. Hundreds of volunteers showed up at Great Lakes National Cemetery (GLNC) on May 27 to place American Flags on more than 55,000 graves in time for Memorial Day. VFW Post 334 had Bob Mahan and Chuck Haskin there along with Auxiliary member Vicki Haskin. Each year in May, before Memorial Day, (except for COVID years) all across the country at each National Cemetery these American flags are placed in front of each headstone.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO