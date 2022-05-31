ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield climate group to rally against Eversource pipeline

By Kayleigh Thomas
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local activist group will rally at Springfield City Hall Tuesday afternoon in opposition of an Eversource pipeline expansion project.

According to the Springfield Climate Justice Coalition, Eversource has initiated the permitting process with the state for a proposed natural gas pipeline in Springfield and Longmeadow.

Springfield City Council President to resign

The group will rally on the steps of the City Hall in opposition to the project at one Tuesday afternoon.
They are calling for a full environmental impact report of the project.

Eversource previously said the pipeline was necessary to maintain reliable service in western Massachusetts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Free Community Shredding Event June 17

On Friday, June 17, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until noon, the public is invited to a free Community Shredding Event on the grounds of Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.
WNAW

Who Can Legally Drive a Boat in Massachusetts?

We're getting into the season where summer activities will be in full swing and there are plenty of these activities to do in Berkshire County. Whether it's swimming, hiking, camping, or being involved in a number of sports, Berkshire County summers are in a word, FUN! You can partake in these activities all throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, and everywhere in between.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
