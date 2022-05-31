Springfield climate group to rally against Eversource pipeline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local activist group will rally at Springfield City Hall Tuesday afternoon in opposition of an Eversource pipeline expansion project.

According to the Springfield Climate Justice Coalition, Eversource has initiated the permitting process with the state for a proposed natural gas pipeline in Springfield and Longmeadow.

The group will rally on the steps of the City Hall in opposition to the project at one Tuesday afternoon.

They are calling for a full environmental impact report of the project.

Eversource previously said the pipeline was necessary to maintain reliable service in western Massachusetts.

