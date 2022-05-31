Public Records: Guernsey County property transfers
First name indicates the seller of the property; second name represents the buyer
Cambridge
- 433 N. Third St.; Slayway LLC; Hoover Joseph D; 5/19/2022; $67,000
- 408 Leatherwood St..; Snelson John E and Wanda L; Cramblett Brenda; 5/17/2022; $10,000
Cumberland
- 120 Walnut St.; Wickham Donald H; Grimm Jon Sr and Cheryl; 5/16/2022; $55,000
Jackson Township
- 59904 Lost Road; Fitch Mitchell Eric and Pamela; Warnock Richard Willis and Victoria Lynn; 5/18/2022; $111,000
Londonderry Township
- 26616 Tri Co Fairground Road; Payne Richard L and Tighe Patricia L; Brinker Vacation Rentals LLC; 5/16/2022; $28,000
Monroe Township
- 75959 Vandalia Lane; Fo Real Estate LLC; Ferre James R; 5/16/2022; $18,191
- 75959 Vandalia Lane; Stewart Sarah E; Martin Richard B; 5/18/2022; $1,800
Richland Township
- 59250 Honeybee Road; Cork Daryl B and Melissa S; Stewart Christopher R and Darcy E; 5/19/2022; $240,000
Wheeling Township
- 76843 Tuscarawas Road; Trubee David F Sr and Pamela S; Raber Abraham M and Fannie P; 5/18/2022; $270,000
Wills Township
- 61700 Salem Road; Byler James A and Christina B; Weaver Andrew M; 5/16/2022; $225,000
