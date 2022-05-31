Public Records: Guernsey County property transfers

NEWCASTLE -- Straddling the border between Knox and Coshocton Counties just outside Newcastle, Rabbit Ridge is typical of the Appalachian foothills that wrinkle eastern Ohio. Perhaps the last thing you’d expect to find there is a stone mansion with a Gothic arch over its front door. But it is there. You can’t see Wolf Pen Spring from the road, but the historic building is tucked away on private property only rarely opened to the public.

COSHOCTON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO