Public Records: Guernsey County property transfers

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago

First name indicates the seller of the property; second name represents the buyer

Cambridge

  • 433 N. Third St.; Slayway LLC; Hoover Joseph D; 5/19/2022; $67,000
  • 408 Leatherwood St..; Snelson John E and Wanda L; Cramblett Brenda; 5/17/2022; $10,000

Cumberland

  • 120 Walnut St.; Wickham Donald H; Grimm Jon Sr and Cheryl; 5/16/2022; $55,000

Jackson Township

  • 59904 Lost Road; Fitch Mitchell Eric and Pamela; Warnock Richard Willis and Victoria Lynn; 5/18/2022; $111,000

Londonderry Township

  • 26616 Tri Co Fairground Road; Payne Richard L and Tighe Patricia L; Brinker Vacation Rentals LLC; 5/16/2022; $28,000

Monroe Township

  • 75959 Vandalia Lane; Fo Real Estate LLC; Ferre James R; 5/16/2022; $18,191
  • 75959 Vandalia Lane; Stewart Sarah E; Martin Richard B; 5/18/2022; $1,800

Richland Township

  • 59250 Honeybee Road; Cork Daryl B and Melissa S; Stewart Christopher R and Darcy E; 5/19/2022; $240,000

Wheeling Township

  • 76843 Tuscarawas Road; Trubee David F Sr and Pamela S; Raber Abraham M and Fannie P; 5/18/2022; $270,000

Wills Township

  • 61700 Salem Road; Byler James A and Christina B; Weaver Andrew M; 5/16/2022; $225,000

