Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest On Stolen Gun Charges In Frederick

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore police have released two pictures of suspects they are hoping to identify in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. The shooting took place near the Citgo Gas Station in the 2300 block of Harford Road shortly after 5 p.m. on May 23. The teenagers were shot in the legs and were treated for non-life threatening injuries. A $4,000 reward is being offered for information on the identity of these suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO