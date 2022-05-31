Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest On Stolen Gun Charges In Frederick

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. - Maryland State Police arrested a man Friday on homicide charges in connection to the murder of his 2-month-old son last month. Police say the suspect, Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore, Maryland, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor and related charges in the death of his infant son, Chance Pierce.
Comments / 4