Small businesses rally to establish Putnam Entertainment District

By Erin Couch, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago

ZANESVILLE — Five Putnam businesses are banding together to establish a local entertainment destination.

Weasel Boy Brewing Company, Pea Ohana Watersports, Muddy Misers, Girl UPcycled Studio and BunkoJess Gallery united to create the Putnam Entertainment District.

The participating businesses — all locally owned — are all located on Muskingum Avenue past Restoration Park. Owners hope it'll be a draw to the historic neighborhood for dining, drinking, and shopping.

Girl UPcycled offers a boutique with original artwork, supplies for artists and opportunities for private art parties. Recently opened BunkoJess Gallery features artistic creations for sale, and also provides a working art and music space with shows every month.

On the drinking and dining end, Weasel Boy offers specialty pizzas and award-winning craft beers. Muddy Misers has a menu of various house-made eats and a full bar.

"Putnam has long been overlooked by much of our city as a wonderful place to work and play," Weasel Boy owner Jay Wince said in a news release. "The DORA came into the area last fall and allowed for more walking tourism within our area, so this was the natural next step to creating this district."

DORA: Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area now operating year-round

Muskingum Avenue is part of Zanesville's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). It's a marked outdoor boundary drawn by the city where those of legal drinking age can walk along the sidewalk with their alcoholic beverages, and stretches throughout much of downtown and into Putnam on Muskingum Avenue.

Both Muddy Misers and Weasel Boy have an outdoor patio view of the Muskingum River, but visitors also have an opportunity to get up close to the waterway. Pea Ohana Watersports offers tubing and kayak tours of the Muskingum and Licking rivers.

"When people think of Putnam Entertainment District, they think of destination space — a place worth traveling to or creating their staycation right here in Muskingum County,” Pea Ohana owner Bear Davis said.

More information and event updates can be found on the Putnam Entertainment District Facebook page .

ecouch@gannett.com

740-334-3522

Twitter: @couchreporting

