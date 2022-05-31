ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local News Briefs: Zanesville school board to hold special session today

Zanesville BOE meeting

ZANESVILLE — Zanesville City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 6 p.m. today at the administration center, 956 Moxahala Ave. The purpose an urgent necessity for paving, administrative evaluations, HVAC controls, a board work session and anything else deemed lawful for consideration.

Genesis RO earns accreditation

ZANESVILLE — Genesis Cancer Services radiation oncology departments has been awarded a three-year accreditation in radiation oncology via a review from the American College of Radiology. It's the department's second consecutive three-year accreditation.

The ACR seal of accreditation represents the highest level of quality and patient safety. Genesis earned the accreditation by meeting specific practice guidelines and technical standards developed by the ACR. Patient care and treatment, patient safety, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs were assessed during the review.

Quinn graduates DePauw

GREENCASTLE, INDIANA — Holly Quinn of Zanesville graduated DePauw University recently with a bachelor's degree in literature.

Maysville BOE to meet

ZANESVILLE — Maysville Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the administrative center, 3715 Panther Drive.

REUSE project names scholarship winners

NEW LEXINGTON — Perry County Waste Reduction and Recycling program has named winners for its seventh annual oral history scholarship project designed to share the message of sustainability and simply being less wasteful.

Students were challenged to seek out an elder who remembers life in the 1930s to 1950s, record a conversation with them and then write a 300 word essay based on it. Twelve entries were received.

Mila Garrett of Crooksville High School placed first and received $2,000. Sarah Alfman of Miller High School was second and received $1,050. Luke Snider of Sheridan High School was third and received $1,000. The winning essays can be read at perryrecycling.com.

