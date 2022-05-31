ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State lowers boom on South Jersey wildlife areas, cuts public access due to bad behavior

By Joseph P. Smith, Vineland Daily Journal
 4 days ago
MILLVILLE – City officials are angry over a unilateral state decision closing Menantico Ponds Wildlife Area until Sept. 6, a timespan when the popular outdoor recreation site would be in regular use.

Vice Mayor Joseph Sooy called the closure an “utterly ridiculous” way to run public land. New Jersey owns a great amount of open space within the city, sometimes a cause of friction with local officials.

The May 25 closure order is from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. Menantico Ponds off Route 49 is one of five wildlife management areas that is closed. Four of the areas are in South Jersey counties.

The closure order cites a need “to protect public safety and natural resources” from “large crowds and unauthorized activities – including swimming and off-road vehicle use.” The division took the same action last year, for the same reasons, although that closure lasted until Sept. 15, 2021.

The City Commission expects to approve a resolution in protest at its next meeting, a suggestion Sooy made at its May 17 session. The resolution would be sent to the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection, the governor’s office, and state legislators.

“So, we can use our DEP Fish and Game officers to keep law-abiding citizens out,” Sooy said at the meeting. “They want to fish and kayak. But they can’t go arrest the people that are breaking the law.”

On Friday, a DEP spokeswoman responded there are only nine conservation police officers to cover South Jersey. The region has more than 220,000 acres of wildlife management areas and the nine enforce regulations on all public land as well as private land, she said.

According to the division directive, the closures affect six areas within five management areas.

The five management areas are:

  • The “sand plant” in the Cedar Lake WMA, in Monroe Township, Gloucester County;
  • the Parkers Pit and Clay Holes areas in Greenwood Forest WMA, in Ocean County;
  • Menantico Ponds, including the access road, in Millville, Cumberland County;
  • the “cliffs” in Wildcat Ridge WMA, in Rockaway Township, Morris County;
  • and the Winslow East or “Hot Mix” section of Winslow WMA in Winslow Township, Camden County.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? Reach out at jsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

