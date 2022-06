NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Laurens Van Beek didn’t have a choice about moving from the Netherlands to the U.S.—he was only a kid. “I was seven when we moved to the United States, and I was eight when I moved to Iowa and I’ve been here ever since. I went to Mark Twain Elementary, to South East Junior High, to Iowa City High, and then to the University of Iowa for my degree and stuck around to work for IDT here in Coralville.”

2 DAYS AGO