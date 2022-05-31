Miami American Legion looking for more members

Tuesday evening, June, 7th, we will have Randy Palmer appearing at the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center. Randy has been with us before as a part of the Randy Boys. This time we get Randy all to ourselves. Randy Palmer has performed folk/country since 1967, focusing on songwriting, guitar, and solo and band projects. He received his bachelor’s degree in Radio/Television/Film from Baylor University and is a member of the Texas Folk Music Alliance and the Folk Alliance. He earned a finalist in the 2011 New Folk Songwriting Contest at the Kerrville Folk Festival. Palmer also earned three ADDY Awards for his advertisement jingles for Palmer, Meader, and Holmes. He taught songwriting workshops for the Panhandle Professional Writers Association in 2010 and 2011 and has been a guest lecturer on songwriting for Amarillo College’s Creative Writing Program since 2008. He released his first record, Fighter by Nature, in 1975 on RoRo Records. He released his second record, Calling Me Home, in 1979 on Heartland Productions. He has just released his newest album titled ‘Deeper Water’. Please join us in welcoming Randy back to Pampa.

PAMPA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO