Miami American Legion looking for more members

By John Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Legion Post 106 in Miami is in danger of closing it’s doors due to issues with membership and funding. Chester Bursell of Post 106 said if enough members come from Pampa, the possibility of moving it’s location up the road to Pampa would be likely. “District...

Alexis Nevaeh Gillis

Alexis Nevaeh Gillis, 19, of Pampa, gained her angel wings and joined her mother on May 25, 2022. Services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Buck, pastor of Redeemer Pampa Church, officiating. Cremation will follow the service under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
PAMPA, TX
Pampa graduate sings at Carnegie Hall in NYC

Carnegie Hall has been the main-stage for legendary performers like the Beatles, Beach Boys, Led Zeppelin, Judy Garland, James Taylor and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Lacey Bilyeu, a 2021 graduate of Pampa High School, can now add her name to the list of Carnegie Hall performers. The daughter of Kelley and...
PAMPA, TX
Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center to host Randy Palmer

Tuesday evening, June, 7th, we will have Randy Palmer appearing at the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center. Randy has been with us before as a part of the Randy Boys. This time we get Randy all to ourselves. Randy Palmer has performed folk/country since 1967, focusing on songwriting, guitar, and solo and band projects. He received his bachelor’s degree in Radio/Television/Film from Baylor University and is a member of the Texas Folk Music Alliance and the Folk Alliance. He earned a finalist in the 2011 New Folk Songwriting Contest at the Kerrville Folk Festival. Palmer also earned three ADDY Awards for his advertisement jingles for Palmer, Meader, and Holmes. He taught songwriting workshops for the Panhandle Professional Writers Association in 2010 and 2011 and has been a guest lecturer on songwriting for Amarillo College’s Creative Writing Program since 2008. He released his first record, Fighter by Nature, in 1975 on RoRo Records. He released his second record, Calling Me Home, in 1979 on Heartland Productions. He has just released his newest album titled ‘Deeper Water’. Please join us in welcoming Randy back to Pampa.
PAMPA, TX
Gray County Commissioners approve ARPA funds to LVFD

The Gray County Commissioners met on Wednesday morning for a regularly-scheduled meeting. Commissioner Lake Arrington was absent for the meeting. The Commissioners approved a request from Lefors Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of a 1990 BMYH Truck, with a 2,000-gallon tank for $22,000 from American Recovery Plan Act funds.
GRAY COUNTY, TX
District court sentencings

The following cases were recently filed in the 223rd District Court of Gray County, Texas:. • In a judgment of conviction by the court, Miriam Maldonado Baca was sentenced to 40 days in Gray County Jail for money laundering greater than/equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000. • In a...
GRAY COUNTY, TX
Pampa Fire Department call log — May 27-30

• At 11:10 a.m., two units and six personnel to the 2600 block of Cherokee on a structure fire. • At 1:40 p.m., two units and three personnel to the 1300 block of South Hobart on a downed power-line. • At 9:46 p.m., two units and six personnel to the...
PAMPA, TX
Glo-Valve shuts out LVFD 10-0

Easton Willis twirled a one-hit shutout allowing only two base runners as the Glo-Valve Service Dodgers triumphed over the Lefors Volunteer Fire Department 10-0 Tuesday in Pampa Optimist 11-12 Cal Ripken league play. Willis struck out nine and walked one. Tyler Howard and Aiden Ferguson pitched for Lefors. Glo-Valve scored...
PAMPA, TX

