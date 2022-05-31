Coldwater council makes wish list of capital projects

Coldwater has a healthy fund balance reserve. Recreational marijuana excise tax revenue for 2022 is $338,720.

Last week, mayor Tom Kramer called on city council members to set priorities for using some of those funds.

"It just seems that we need to take a minute and talk about what vision we have," make a wish list, he said.

Council has talked about holding marijuana excise funds for several years to fund major projects.

With the proposed 2022-23 deficit budget set for passage in June, "right now we have about $5.1 million in the fund balance. That's 50% of our general fund in our fund balance which is very healthy. There is some room for projects that would contribute to the community, projects that many other cities would die to have the opportunity to do," the mayor said.

Earlier this year, the city received a report on improvements needed along the U.S. 12 corridor. It could spend between $2 million-$6 million to make the downtown area look better and improve pedestrian and vehicular traffic flow.

"I'm not a big fan of the multimillion-dollar project on U.S. 12," said councilman Chad Johnson. "People aren't coming to Coldwater to look at a corridor. You're gonna come for other businesses, other attractions, like the proposed marina or things like that."

He suggested spending funds to promote businesses on Marshall Street.

Johnson urged whatever is done, local funds are leveraged as matching money to bring in grants.

Councilman Jim Knaack supports a marina on the Coldwater River off city land. If it can't be built further upstream off Heritage Park, he suggested it be part of the improvements at Rotary Park access.

Councilman Travis Machan urged funding for U.S. 12 improvements. "I do disagree about the U.S. 12 enhancement project, he said, pointing to Sturgis's U.S. 12 improvements.

"They were successful and they have a thriving downtown because of that project," he said.

"Waterworks Park. I think we can do more down there," said Machan. "And if we could partner with the BPU, put in maybe a permanent U.S. soccer field down there." He also suggested a smaller splash pad similar to Heritage Park's. "There are a lot of kids in that corner of the city," he said.

Councilman Mike Beckwith agreed. He suggested more money for sidewalk repairs along major roads.

Councilwoman Emily Rissman endorsed U.S. 12 improvements, but wanted to hear from public safety on concerns about proposed medians in the busy street.

She also suggested improvement around U.S. 12 and I -69 from the city master plan. It is the city's highest traffic area.

"You had a lot of really good ideas to reduce curb cuts and other things to make it safer," she said. "Also, make it more visually appealing." With more apartments around that area, "it will only get busier."

Rissman also asked if there might be ways to provide money to non-profits such as the Child Advocacy Center building.

Councilman John Petzko suggested a pavilion in Heritage Park, near the dog park, for community events. Knaack recommended near Kiwanis hill snow slide as a better location.

Knaack pushed for speakers and a sign over South Monroe Street "to let people know this is our party area."

There also was a suggestion for the southern area of Rotary Park, where a kayak launch and storage will be built. Councilman Scott Houtz considered "It ideal for the arboretum or botanical garden that includes trails."

The city owns both sides of the Sauk River, where it enters South Lake. Part of that area is used now for the annual Haunted Park for Halloween.

The council suggested the installation of security cameras for city parks to discourage vandalism.

City manager Keith Baker said many projects are under consideration, but there are no designs or projected costs.

The city is getting new estimates for public restrooms off South Monroe in the alleyway. Also, for the soccer field at Heritage Park.

Staff will try to bring the council estimates for the projects suggested based on council comments so the council can make final choices.