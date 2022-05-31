ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 50 years, Union City ends membership in power agency

 4 days ago
After 50 years as a member, at midnight tonight, the village of Union City's membership in the Michigan South Central Power Agency ends, three years after it announced it wanted to go its own way.

MSCPA chairman and Hillsdale City Manager Dave Mackie said of the process, "It's finally going to end for the best, we hope."

The withdrawal also ends the village's association with American Public Power which MSCPA hired to manage its power supply, regulation compliance, grid connections and related financial services.

Final settlements on Union City's AMP accounts must still be made after receiving May power and transmission bills.

Union City went out to bid for power, grid control and metering services. CMS was the lower bidder. It is a subsidiary of Consumers Energy which connects to the village substation. The meter switch still must be completed over the next several days.

The village bought power capacity from Wolverine, a rural electric coop generator/provider. It purchased two megawatts for 15 years.

There is still paperwork to sign to complete the sale of Union City's interest in the AMP Fremont Ohio gas generation plant to Coldwater and Marshall.

MSCPA owns 121.5 MW of transmission rights on the grid. It must remain with MSCPA members. Rights can't be transferred outside MSCPA. Union City sold its interest to Coldwater and Marshall.

Coldwater will buy 3.04 MW of transmission at $3,257.81 a month for 96 months. Marshall will buy 1.82 MW, paid in 96 monthly installments of $1,950.52.

Union City hoped to leave MSCPA in 2019. After a two-page checklist showing all the actions and steps necessary, June 1, 2022, became the only reasonable target date.

The power agency was formed in the 1970s by Coldwater, Hillsdale, Marshall, Clinton, and Union City to build the 50 MW coal fire 50MW generator in Litchfield to provide future power for the communities. It began operation in 1976.

The plant closed in 2017 because of cost of operations and meeting new regulations proved too high. It was sold and then demolished.

Problems developed when the agency moved offices to Coldwater. Coldwater Board of Public Utilities bought a converted warehouse at 168 Division St. It converted it to offices and planned a sale to the agency for new offices.

There had been discussion about the agency buying the offices from Coldwater, but MSCPA took no formal action on the building purchase.

The sale price was the actual construction cost of $1,403,997. Union City and Hillsdale raised questions about the cost, expected to run around $1.1 million.

Architect Scott Morrison designed the renovation. Later it became apparent there were other issues than a simple rebuild. Underground stormwater retention required under city building ordinances hiked construction costs.

CBPU opted for a project management concept and hired the newly opened Coldwater office of Elzinga & Volkers. CBPU took no bids for the work.

When the construction contract was made in July 2017, Elzinga & Volkers hired Julie Beckhusen as the new office administrator in the Coldwater office. She was then the wife of former CBPU manager and then MSCPA manager Paul Beckhusen.

CBPU, Beckhusen, and the construction manager denied that the hiring had anything to do with the project. An independent investigation paid for by MSCPA found the construction was the responsibility of CBPU and not the agency.

The questions raised by Union City village Manager Chris Mathis and Hillsdale City Manager Mackie over the building led to Beckhusen leaving the agency in 2019. He is now senior vice president of power supply and energy marketing at AMP.

Mackie and Hillsdale decided it was in that city's best interest to stay with MSCPA.

CBPU had run out of room in the basement of the Brown Municipal Building and needed the space. CBPU remains the building owner. It uses it all except for small storage for MSCPA records to house CBPU services and employees.

