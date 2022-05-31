ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking Heights intermediate, middle schools celebrate district's many cultures

By Pataskala Standard
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

Licking Heights Central and Middle schools each held a "Cultural Celebration Day" on May 20, 2022.

The event at the middle school was student driven. LHMS students Deepshika Nepal and Dikshya Adhikari believe that every culture is important and each deserves to be recognized and celebrated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BODTx_0fvUeSV300

Accordingly, they were granted permission to make Friday, May 20 a "Cultural Celebration Day" at the middle school. Everyone was encouraged to wear traditional dress or something that represents their culture.

As Nepal said prior to the May 20 cultural celebration, "We all have our own faith and views, and we need to learn to accept one another for who we are. As we celebrate this day, enjoy the diversity it brings with a smile, remember to be kind and open minded." While celebrating their traditional heritage, participants were also reminded they had to adhere to school dress codes.

Mrs. Lana Whaley, Advanced Social Studies 7 and Social Studies 7 instructor, expressed her pride in the two students for their efforts. Whaley noted, "While it may be a simple thing this year, they hope next year to grow it as eighth graders. They wrote an announcement and even created a nice flyer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTBEO_0fvUeSV300

At Central Intermediate, students also donned many varieties of traditional clothing.

Corey Stroud, Licking Heights Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Supervisor, said because of the warm reception given the two events, there will be an effort to make such cultural celebration days a quarterly happening, and expand them to other district buildings in the 2022-23 school year.

Licking Heights’ increasingly growing and diverse student population speaks more than 42 languages.

