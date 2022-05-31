June fun calendar for the Beaver Valley & beyond
June is loaded with local entertainment, including big events like Garrison Day, the Beaver Falls car cruise and the Beaver County Boom!
Here's a handy list of fun ideas to choose from that month.
June 1
"Two Trains Running," opens at The O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. Running through June 17, the play is set in 1969 Pittsburgh, amid the civil rights movement, as the city wants to raze a Hill District restaurant for an urban renewal project.
New Found Glory, Roxian Theater, McKees Rocks. livenation.com
June 2
Brad Paisley, The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown. livenation.com
Chelsea Handler, 8 p.m., Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
June 3
Darlington Days begins with a 6 p.m. tailgate and 8 p.m. polo match. darlingtondays.com
Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival opens in the Pittsburgh Cultural District. trustarts.org
Pride on The Shore with Jessie J, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. promowestlive.com
River City Brass Band, 7:30 p.m., free show at South Park Amphitheater. alleghenycounty.usa
June 4
20th annual Beaver Volunteer Fire Department 5K/10K starts at the fire department, 165 Market St.
Darlington Days festival continues. darlingtondays.com
Steve Earle, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. jergels.com
Three Rivers Comicon, David Lawrence Convention Center. 3riverscomicon.com
Bon Iver, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. promowestlive.com
Nikki Glaser, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. librarymusichall.com
June 5
Darlington Days festival continues. darlingtondays.com
Pittsburgh Opera free show 7:30 p.m., Hartwood Acres, Hampton Township. alleghenycounty.usa
June 6
Trace Adkins, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. thepalacetheatre.org
June 7
"Jersey Boys," opens at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Runs through June 12. trustarts.org
Tab Benoit, Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Warrendale. jergels.com
Grant-Lee Phillips, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh.
June 8
Lord Huron, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. promowestlive.com
June 9
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in "Open Air" an 8 p.m. outdoor show along the riverfront in Sharpsburg. Continues June 10-11. trustarts.org
Monaca Food Truck Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. George Washington Plaza, 1003 Pennsylvania Ave.
June 10
"The Boys Next Door" opens at Iron Horse Community Theatre, Ambridge. The play continues June 11, 17, 18, 19, 24, and 25. ironhorsetheatrecompany.ticketleap.com
"Puffs: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic," a comedy play opens at Greer Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh. Runs through July 31. trustarts.org
June 11
Garrison Day, arts and crafts show with food vendors, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beaver's central parks. beaverheritage.org
31st annual Beaver Falls Car Cruise, Seventh Avenue.
June 12
Ash & Kris, 2 p.m. Fermata Brewing, Ambridge. fermatabrewing.beer
June 13
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. pittsburghzoo.org
June 14
Raccoon Township Volunteer Fire Department Fireman's Fair, 6 p.m., 4061 Patterson Road.
Bar Bingo at Trenney's Grille, Hopewell Township, 7 to 9 p.m.
June 15
"Poetry Unplugged: A Juneteenth Celebration," 8 p.m. August Wilson Cultural Center, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
The Lumineers, The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown. livenation.com
June 16
"Tropical Forest Hawai‘i" exhibit opens with a garden party, Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh. phipps.conservatory.org
June 17
Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Carousel" opens 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, Midland. Continues 7:30 p.m. June 18, 24-25 and 2 p.m. June 19, 26. lincolnparkarts.org
Beaver County Brass, 7 p.m. Chippewa Park Shelter 3, 158 Klein St., Chippewa.
Train, The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown. livenation.com
June 18
Ringo Starr, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com
Alyssa Edwards from Netflix's "Dancing Queen," 8 p.m., Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
Corinne Bailey Rae, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. librarymusichall.com
June 19
Fathers ride for free for Father's Day (when accompanying their families) at Mines & Meadows ATV resort, Wampum. minesandmeadows.com
Damaged Pies in all-ages concert at 3:45 p.m. at the Tull Family Theater, Sewickley following 2 p.m. screening of "Go and Get Your Girl," a documentary on the Pittsburgh band celebrating its 35th anniversary. Tickets are $10 and benefits Artists Against Hunger & Poverty and the Coraopolis Food Pantry. thetullfamilytheater.org
Kirk Franklin, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com
George Thorogood, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. thepalacetheatre.org
June 20
Romance novelist Erin Hilderbrand speaks at 7 p.m. at The Tull Family Theater, Sewickley. littsburgh.com
June 21
"The Drowsy Chaperone" starring Clay Aiken and Paige Davis, opens at 7:30 p.m. the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Runs through June 26. trustarts.org
June 22
Ben Folds with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. pittsburghsymphony.org
My Morning Jacket, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. promowestlive.com
June 23
An Evening With Best-Selling Author Jamie Ford, 6 p.m., Community College of Beaver County, Center Township. eventbrite.com
"Welcome to Night Vale" podcast with musical guests Carrie Elkin and Danny Schmidt, 8 p.m. Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org
American Homebrewers Association Homebrew Con, David Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. homebrewcon.com Runs through June 25.
Mandy Moore, Roxian Theater, McKees Rocks. livenation.com
June 24
Date Night Comedy Special, with comedians Marcus Cox, Joey Purse and more, 6-11 p.m. at the Conway Volunteer Fire Department, 900 S. Gross St. visitbeavercounty.com
"Dancing in The Street: The Music of Motown" by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall. pittsburghsymphony.org Runs through June 26.
Sewickley Night-Mart with music from Beaver County's Jim Tobin & The Dewey Decimators, 6-9 p.m.
June 25
Bridgewater Summerfest, noon, Riverside Drive.
Beaver County Boom! fireworks show, 9:30 p.m. confluence of Ohio and Beaver rivers.
The Clarks, 7 p.m., Stage AE. promowestlive.com
June 26
Beaver County Lift Your Spirits car cruise, 1 p.m. 103 School Road, Independence Township.
Flogging Molly, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. promowestlive.com
The Zombies, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. librarymusichall.com
Pittsburgh Ballet, free concert, 7:30 p.m., Hartwood Acres. alleghenycounty.usa
June 29
New Galilee Carnival opens with The Dorals on the main stage, 6 p.m. newgalileecarnival.com
June 30
New Galilee Carnival continues with Steel Mill Rising on the main stage, 6 p.m. newgalileecarnival.com
