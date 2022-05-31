ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June fun calendar for the Beaver Valley & beyond

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
June is loaded with local entertainment, including big events like Garrison Day, the Beaver Falls car cruise and the Beaver County Boom!

Here's a handy list of fun ideas to choose from that month.

June 1

"Two Trains Running," opens at The O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. Running through June 17, the play is set in 1969 Pittsburgh, amid the civil rights movement, as the city wants to raze a Hill District restaurant for an urban renewal project.

New Found Glory, Roxian Theater, McKees Rocks. livenation.com

June 2

Brad Paisley, The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown. livenation.com

Chelsea Handler, 8 p.m., Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org

June 3

Darlington Days begins with a 6 p.m. tailgate and 8 p.m. polo match. darlingtondays.com

Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival opens in the Pittsburgh Cultural District. trustarts.org

Pride on The Shore with Jessie J, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. promowestlive.com

River City Brass Band, 7:30 p.m., free show at South Park Amphitheater. alleghenycounty.usa

June 4

20th annual Beaver Volunteer Fire Department 5K/10K starts at the fire department, 165 Market St.

Darlington Days festival continues. darlingtondays.com

Steve Earle, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. jergels.com

Three Rivers Comicon, David Lawrence Convention Center. 3riverscomicon.com

Bon Iver, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. promowestlive.com

Nikki Glaser, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. librarymusichall.com

June 5

Darlington Days festival continues. darlingtondays.com

Pittsburgh Opera free show 7:30 p.m., Hartwood Acres, Hampton Township. alleghenycounty.usa

June 6

Trace Adkins, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. thepalacetheatre.org

June 7

"Jersey Boys," opens at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Runs through June 12. trustarts.org

Tab Benoit, Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Warrendale. jergels.com

Grant-Lee Phillips, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh.

June 8

Lord Huron, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. promowestlive.com

June 9

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in "Open Air" an 8 p.m. outdoor show along the riverfront in Sharpsburg. Continues June 10-11. trustarts.org

Monaca Food Truck Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. George Washington Plaza, 1003 Pennsylvania Ave.

June 10

"The Boys Next Door" opens at Iron Horse Community Theatre, Ambridge. The play continues June 11, 17, 18, 19, 24, and 25. ironhorsetheatrecompany.ticketleap.com

"Puffs: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic," a comedy play opens at Greer Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh. Runs through July 31. trustarts.org

June 11

Garrison Day, arts and crafts show with food vendors, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beaver's central parks. beaverheritage.org

31st annual Beaver Falls Car Cruise, Seventh Avenue.

July 12

Ash & Kris, 2 p.m. Fermata Brewing, Ambridge. fermatabrewing.beer

June 13

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. pittsburghzoo.org

June 14

Raccoon Township Volunteer Fire Department Fireman's Fair, 6 p.m., 4061 Patterson Road.

Bar Bingo at Trenney's Grille, Hopewell Township, 7 to 9 p.m.

June 15

"Poetry Unplugged: A Juneteenth Celebration," 8 p.m. August Wilson Cultural Center, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org

The Lumineers, The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown. livenation.com

June 16

"Tropical Forest Hawai‘i" exhibit opens with a garden party, Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh. phipps.conservatory.org

June 17

Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Carousel" opens 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, Midland. Continues 7:30 p.m. June 18, 24-25 and 2 p.m. June 19, 26. lincolnparkarts.org

Beaver County Brass, 7 p.m. Chippewa Park Shelter 3, 158 Klein St., Chippewa.

Train, The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown. livenation.com

June 18

Ringo Starr, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com

Alyssa Edwards from Netflix's "Dancing Queen," 8 p.m., Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org

Corinne Bailey Rae, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. librarymusichall.com

June 19

Fathers ride for free for Father's Day (when accompanying their families) at Mines & Meadows ATV resort, Wampum. minesandmeadows.com

Damaged Pies in all-ages concert at 3:45 p.m. at the Tull Family Theater, Sewickley following 2 p.m. screening of "Go and Get Your Girl," a documentary on the Pittsburgh band celebrating its 35th anniversary. Tickets are $10 and benefits Artists Against Hunger & Poverty and the Coraopolis Food Pantry. thetullfamilytheater.org

Kirk Franklin, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com

George Thorogood, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. thepalacetheatre.org

June 20

Romance novelist Erin Hilderbrand speaks at 7 p.m. at The Tull Family Theater, Sewickley. littsburgh.com

June 21

"The Drowsy Chaperone" starring Clay Aiken and Paige Davis, opens at 7:30 p.m. the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Runs through June 26. trustarts.org

June 22

Ben Folds with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. pittsburghsymphony.org

My Morning Jacket, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. promowestlive.com

June 23

An Evening With Best-Selling Author Jamie Ford, 6 p.m., Community College of Beaver County, Center Township. eventbrite.com

"Welcome to Night Vale" podcast with musical guests Carrie Elkin and Danny Schmidt, 8 p.m. Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. trustarts.org

American Homebrewers Association Homebrew Con, David Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. homebrewcon.com Runs through June 25.

Mandy Moore, Roxian Theater, McKees Rocks. livenation.com

June 24

Date Night Comedy Special, with comedians Marcus Cox, Joey Purse and more, 6-11 p.m. at the Conway Volunteer Fire Department, 900 S. Gross St. visitbeavercounty.com

"Dancing in The Street: The Music of Motown" by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall. pittsburghsymphony.org Runs through June 26.

Sewickley Night-Mart with music from Beaver County's Jim Tobin & The Dewey Decimators, 6-9 p.m.

June 25

Bridgewater Summerfest, noon, Riverside Drive.

Beaver County Boom! fireworks show, 9:30 p.m. confluence of Ohio and Beaver rivers.

The Clarks, 7 p.m., Stage AE. promowestlive.com

June 26

Beaver County Lift Your Spirits car cruise, 1 p.m. 103 School Road, Independence Township.

Flogging Molly, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. promowestlive.com

The Zombies, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. librarymusichall.com

Pittsburgh Ballet, free concert, 7:30 p.m., Hartwood Acres. alleghenycounty.usa

June 29

New Galilee Carnival opens with The Dorals on the main stage, 6 p.m. newgalileecarnival.com

June 30

New Galilee Carnival continues with Steel Mill Rising on the main stage, 6 p.m. newgalileecarnival.com

Comments / 0

