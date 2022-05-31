ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Times News

Fairview beats Franklin in dramatic District 10 Class 3A baseball final

By Mike Copper, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRxAP_0fvUeLZC00

SLIPPERY ROCK ― The bases were loaded with the tying and go-ahead runs.

There were no outs and it was the last inning of a postseason game.

Fairview's Sean Houston pitched himself into that classic scenario during the top of the seventh inning of Monday's District 10 Class 3A baseball title game.

Then, just as dramatically, Houston pitched himself out of it. He stranded those Franklin base runners with strikeouts of the Knights' last three batters.

The senior then found himself under a massive infield pile of Tigers while they celebrated their tense 6-4 victory at Slippery Rock University's Jack Critchfield Park.

“It felt good knowing that (Fairview coach Joe Spinelli) trusted me to do my thing, even though I started out (the seventh) pretty poorly,” Houston said. “He allowed me to keep going and finally find my groove.”

Class 6A:McDowell repeats as District 10 baseball champ

Each team was assured of advancing to next week's PIAA 3A tournament regardless of Monday's outcome.

However, Fairview (16-3) will face District 7's third seed closer to home in the first round of state play on June 6. The Knights (14-7) must travel to the Pittsburgh area that same day and face the WPIAL champion.

Frantic finish

Franklin, which trailed 6-3 going into the top of the seventh, needed only two batters to pull within two and chase Fairview reliever Logan Fiolek.

Carson Wible reached on an infield single, moved to second on a throwing error and then to third on Fiolek's wild pitch. He easily trotted home with the Knights' fourth run when Noah Kockler lined a single to center.

That's when Spinelli summoned Houston, who pitched a four-hit shutout when the Tigers beat Mercyhurst Prep 4-0 during Thursday's district semifinals.

“We had him loose in the bullpen, so we thought he was ready,” Spinelli said. “We wanted to start (the seventh) with Logan and see what would happen. (Houston) had trouble finding the strike zone a little bit, but then he found it. And when he found it, that was it.

GAME STATS:District 10 Class 3A championship game

"Sean's a strikeout pitcher, and that's exactly what you need with the bases loaded.”

Houston, despite his two walks, still recorded a save with the strikeouts of Cole Harmon, Alex Wible and Ethan Nightingale.

That final out held extra urgency for Fairview. Had Franklin's No. 9 hitter reached base, the Knights at the least would have pulled within one run of tying the score and also returned to the top of their batting order.

“Man, it's hard to win in baseball,” Spinelli said. “There were a lot of good teams in our classification, but we had enough left in the tank there in the seventh to get the D-10 title.”

Aari Fox, Ed Dolansky and Preston King each had two hits for Fairview, which never trailed after its three-run first inning.

Franklin ace bypassed

Spinelli said he was surprised Fairview's batters didn't have to deal with Luke Guth, the Knights' star pitcher and a Vanderbilt University recruit.

Guth was eligible to pitch at least a portion of the game based on the PIAA rules regarding pitch counts and time between appearances.

Baseball title game previews:District 10 Class 3A, 4A could be intense, and other things to know about baseball finals

However, Franklin coach Brian Schmidt opted to start Guth at shortstop and put him atop the batting order. He obliged with an infield single and an RBI.

Schmidt said he definitely would have pitched Guth had Monday's loser not been guaranteed of moving on to PIAA action. He didn't want to pitch him at all, although that plan would have been scrapped had the Knights tied or taken the lead in the top of the seventh.

“We had our guy ready to go in the bottom of the seventh,” Schmidt said, “but it just didn't work out that way.”

West Middlesex 6, Sharpsville 0

At Slippery Rock University, the sandwich game at the Rock saw the Big Reds have a big inning to clinch first place in the district's Class 2A tournament.

West Middlesex added four insurance runs to its lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. They helped make a winner of right-hander Richie Preston, who pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout.

GAME STATS:District 10 Class 2A championship game

The Big Reds advanced to next week's PIAA tournament at 16-6, while Sharpsville's season ended at 17-5.

Bowen Briggs and Giovanni Rococi, the No. 7 and 9 hitters in West Middlesex's order, each finished with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.

Sharpsville's Stephen Tarnoci and James Thomas had the only hits off Preston.

Saegertown 11, Kennedy Catholic 1

At Slippery Rock University, the Panthers shortened the Class 1A opener of Monday's tripleheader to five innings.

Henry Shaffer was the main reason for that abridged title victory. The junior gave up the Golden Eagles' lone run in the first inning as Saegertown's pitcher, and then didn't allow any of their base runners to advance beyond over the next four.

GAME STATS:District 10 Class 1A championship game

Shaffer was even better at the plate for the Panthers, who will take an 18-2 record into next week's PIAA 1A tournament. He tripled once and doubled twice for three RBIs.

Anthony Hernandez, Saegertown's No. 8 hitter, also recorded a two-run single amid the victors' 13 hits.

Kennedy Catholic's season concluded at 8-14. The sixth-seeded Golden Eagles upset No. 3 Cochranton and No. 2 Rocky Grove ahead of Monday's final.

Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNcopper.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Severe storm damage reported in Meadville

Storms rocked Crawford County on Wednesday night with some residents reporting damage in Meadville. Heavy wind and rain is said to have brought several trees down in Meadville. Areas impacted include Park Avenue, Market Street and Lincoln Avenue. Debris fell onto and blocked the roadways. Debris also landed on cars and even collapsed on homes. […]
MEADVILLE, PA
wtae.com

20 years later: Deadly microburst hit Kennywood Park in 2002

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Tuesday marks 20 years since violent storms swept through the Pittsburgh area, including a deadly microburst that hit Kennywood Park in West Mifflin. A woman from Monroeville died when the winds ripped apart the pavilion on The Whip ride. The storms damaged other parts of...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Vanderbilt University#Highschoolsports#Baseball#Sports#Knights#Tigers#District 7#Wpial#Chase Fairview
abc27 News

PA Lottery ticket worth $66k sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Treasure Hunt ticket winner will split a jackpot prize of $132,000 with a winner from Allegheny County. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 9-12-16-19-25, and both winners will receive individual prizes of $66,000. The winning ticket in Lancaster was sold at the Turkey Hill on North Reading […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Crash in Harmony sends two people to Erie hospital

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 474 and Baker Street Extension in the town of Harmony sent two people to an Erie hospital late Wednesday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say one of the drivers, 31-year-old Steven Fenno of Union City, Pennsylvania and a passenger, 39-year-old Christine Bay of Erie, Pennsylvania, were flown to hospital with injuries. The other driver, 25-year-old Jason Earle of Panama, was treated at the scene and released. The Sheriff's Office received assistance from Panama and Lakewood Fire Departments, Chautauqua County EMS, and Stat MedEvac. The crash remains under investigation.
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Child hit by vehicle in Buffalo, injuries appear serious

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Hopkins Street on Friday around 8 p.m. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries that reportedly appear serious in nature. The boy is continuing […]
BUFFALO, NY
WTAJ

2 teens in stolen car arrested after Altoona high-speed chase

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car through Altoona led police to two teens that are alleged suspects for stabbing a person and stealing their car in Rochester, New York the day before. Zavion Little, 16, and Adam Levert, 17, both of Rochester, NY, were taken into custody on May 28, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate stabbing at Logan Hills complex in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona. Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital. Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC. Details are limited at […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Explore the Climax Tunnel

Trail users, railroad buffs, history fans, and architecture aficionados have an intriguing new destination to explore in southern Clarion County. Just across Redbank Creek from the tiny community of Climax, the Allegheny Valley Railroad built the Climax Tunnel from 1873 to 1876, and nearly 150 years later, it has reopened for recreational use as part of the Redbank Valley Trail.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Some strong storms this afternoon/evening

Approaching cold front will set off some showers and storms later Wednesday afternoon. It will first hit the Erie area early/mid afternoon, and farther into Crawford and Warren counties by late afternoon into early evening. The storms that hit Erie not expected to be severe, but there is a better threat of severe storms Crawford and Warren counties, mainly after 4pm-8pm.
ERIE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Troopers Make Multiple DWI Arrests In WNY This Weekend

Troopers with the New York State Police made quite a few DWI arrests this holiday weekend in Western New York. Jordan Wright, 30, of Jamestown was arrested by Troopers for Driving While Intoxicated. On May 28th, 2022, Troopers found Wright's vehicle in a ditch on Route 60 in Fredonia. Wright allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted by Troopers. She was taken to SP Fredonia and was given a chemical breath test, which was .10%. She is due in court in the town of Pomfret Court in June.
FREDONIA, NY
YourErie

Progress being made on PA’s first double teardrop roundabouts

Progress on Pennsylvania’s first double teardrop roundabouts is moving forward. PennDOT crews continue to work on the roundabouts located near Route 18 and Interstate 90 in Girard Township. This is part of a multi-year project to restore nearly 28 miles of Interstate 90 in 10 years. The teardrop design appears on either side of the […]
butlerradio.com

One Flown To Hospital After Rt. 228 Crash

One person suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Middlesex Township. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 8:30 a.m. for a convertible car over an embankment in the 200 block of Route 228 East (or Glade Mill Road). However, the caller noted that...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Tornado Warning issued for Venango County

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Venango County, Pa. until 6:30 p.m. According to the National Weather a Severe Thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tionesta, or 7 miles northeast of Oil City, moving southeast at 25 mph. For more information, stick with...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Severe storm leaves behind damage in Crawford County

The recent severe weather has left behind some damage in parts of Crawford County on June 1. Heavy rain and strong winds blew down trees along Gasteiger Road in West Mead Township. Downpours along Cotton Road in Vernon Township were also threatening to blow down some trees. A wall cloud could be seen heading into […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy