Believe in the “if” in life. Take a moment to rest in that thought. While it may sound cliché, I stand by the mantra that “If you believe it, you can achieve it.”. Believing in “if” can turn dreams into realities. The essence of the word resides at the corner of hope and action. Over the past few weeks, I have realized how important it is to empower youths to relentlessly believe in their potential.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO