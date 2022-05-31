Statesville Kiwanis Club hands out scholarships

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville awarded six $1,000 scholarships to outstanding students from the Career Academy and Technical School in Troutman at the 2022 Awards Program held last week at the CATS Conference Center. The scholarships will provide financial assistance for students pursuing technical, vocational, trade, manufacturing and health-related...
The Iredell County Community Foundation recently awarded $171,715 in grants to 23 local nonprofits. The grants will support projects and programs that address learning loss, veterans affairs, workforce development and more in Iredell County. Grants from this cycle include $11,611 to the Statesville Family YMCA to support YMCA Bridge Academy,...
The Statesville High School class of 1972 will meet for its 50th class reunion on Oct. 15. Any class members who haven’t been contacted via letter or email are asked to call Tony Gregory at 704-880-7882.
A little bit can go a long way when it comes to preventive health care. That’s why the Salvation Army of Iredell County is sponsoring a free community health fair Saturday at its headquarters in Statesville. “Our goal is to bring in a lot of elderly and those in...
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program announced an upcoming free special mentor speaker series in June for older teens. This informative speaker series takes place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. Community volunteer speakers will share information on a variety of monthly topics for older teens ages 14-21 years in the local community. The series will cover topics throughout the year that include finances, automotive 101, household skills, employment, college, health and wellness and more.
Mitchell Community College recently honored its 2020, 2021 and 2022 retirees. These retiring employees have contributed a combined total of more than 300 years of service to Mitchell Community College. A crowd of individuals including Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College, and members of the College Council gathered...
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 22-28. Jet’s Pizza, 123-D Trade Court, Mooresville, 96/A. The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
Theatre Statesville will present the musical “The Secret Garden.”. Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son, Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a secret garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies, and the spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing “The Secret Garden’s” compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.
On June 12, high school students from across the country will convene at Delaware State University with a promise of the experience of a lifetime in the first ever U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy. Jadyn Dixon, a rising senior at South Iredell High School, was one of just the 20...
The largest planned gift from a single donor in the history of the UNCG athletics department, $1.6 million, will go to the volleyball program. James Dutton, a Greensboro resident who played competitive volleyball from his 40s into his 60s, said he wanted to see the program continue to grow. “Last...
Two women from Catawba County were arrested last month on charges of trafficking fentanyl, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Taylor Lena Godshall, 22, of Hickory and Erin Ashley Thompson, 47, of Catawba were arrested on May 16. Godshall was charged with two counts each of felony trafficking fentanyl by transportation...
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Ashe County will close for two years beginning next week, the National Park Service announced Friday. Work has begun on a project to replace Laurel Fork Bridge at milepost 248.8 in Ashe County, which will require drivers to detour between mileposts 248.1 and 258.7.
A Harmony man has been charged in connection with a crash Sunday that killed two people. Labryant Tremaine Nichols has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Chad Tyrone Kincaid, 27, of Statesville and Doris May Proefrock, 79, of Sherrills Ford, died in the crash. The...
GREENSBORO — A former state trooper from Guilford County was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison for unlawfully transporting and dealing in firearms. Timothy Jay Norman, 47, pleaded guilty March 10 to dealing in firearms without a license. He was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and will face three years of supervised release in addition to his prison sentence, according to a news release from Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.
