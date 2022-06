SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 11 p.m. from the National Hurricane Center tropical storm watches remain in effect for parts of Manatee and all of Sarasota Counties. That hasn’t changed. What has changed is a tropical storm warning is now in effect for Charlotte County southward through the Florida Keys. Top winds remain at 35 mph with some higher gusts around the center of the storm which is now just north of the Yucatan peninsula in the SE Gulf of Mexico.

