MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office release information regarding a missing adult female: Tara Renee Houser-O’Brien, 39. “Have you seen Tara? Tara is a 39 year old female, last seen May 7th in the Aurora area. Tara is 5’2, 100 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Tara is please contact our office 417-466-2131. Tara has been entered as a missing person.” — LCSO.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO