On Tuesday morning, residents of West Laredo woke up to see large plums of smoke throughout the area as a fire burned along the riverbanks. The Laredo Fire Department later stated a fire came from a junkyard in the area. Crews could be seen throughout the day working on the scene as they extinguished all parts of the fire, and they also went through some of the wreckage in efforts to make sure it was completely extinguished.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO