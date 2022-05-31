Emergency Landing at Daviess County Airport

Daviess County crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries yesterday. The accident was reported around 4:30 pm at North SR 57 & North 25 East. According to a police report, two vehicles were involved in the crash and were later towed from the scene. One of the vehicles had...
38-year-old Daniel Callahan of Plainville was arrested Friday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Intimidation, Pointing a Firearm at Another, Sexual Battery, and Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $100,000 bond. 39-year-old William Allen of...
A man was arrested in Jasper last night after allegedly leaving the scene of two accidents. The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Giesler Road last night where the driver was attempting to leave. Shortly after, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a second accident near Jackson and Fourth...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Two Lawrence County Jail supervisors are facing charges after separate investigations by Indiana State Police. Michael L. Haag, age 55, of Bedford, was charged with assisting a criminal, and 46-year-old Dustin Allen, of Mitchell, was charged with domestic battery. Their cases are not related. Haag’s charge stems from a March incident […]
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 67 just north of Switz City in Greene County. Beginning on or around June 13, State Road 67 will be closed to allow for seal coat operations. This closure will take place beginning at the intersection of...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers in Terre Haute will soon see lane restrictions for another section of US 41. INDOT says that crews are expected to start work on the portion of US 41 southbound between Voorhees and Mckeen streets on Monday, June 6. The lane restrictions will allow crews to complete work on […]
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) - The Wabash County Sheriff's Office responded to a distressed driver call in rural Mt. Carmel on June 2, around 2 p.m. Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) assisted the rescue efforts at South Division St.
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Linton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kendra Odle, a 61 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt. Kendra...
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A worker has died after being involved in a southern Indiana workplace accident, according to Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Jeffersonville Fire Department responded to a report of an accident at Delaco Kasle Processing, a mining and metals company on Maritime Road in Jeffersonville.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are investigating a death. They say a call came in around 6:50 a.m. Friday from the 400 block of E. Michigan Street. They say officers thought it appeared suspicious. 911 calls revealed that the elderly woman was found dead in her backyard...
HUMBOLDT, Ill. (WCIA) — A Coles County woman is hoping for change after her neighbors died in a car crash over Memorial Day weekend. Husband and wife Rachel and James Sutton died in a crash on Sunday at the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E. Coles County Sheriff’s deputies said another car didn’t […]
(INGRAHAM) A Clay County man is dead after a tractor roll-over accident this past Saturday afternoon in rural Jasper County. Authorities say 77 year old J.V. Frohning of Ingraham was moving dirt with his tractor and scraper when a stump was hit, causing the tractor to turn over on its side. Emergency personnel from Clay and Jasper Counties arrived on the scene shortly after the accident, which occurred at around 1:54. Frohning was pronounced deceased a short time later at 2:20. Services and burial are later this week in Wendelin.
SALEM, Ind. – They didn’t know his name or what brought him to Indiana. But they wanted him to know, in death, he hasn’t been forgotten. Mourners gathered Wednesday for a memorial service in Salem, Indiana, for the “unknown angel” whose identity remains elusive. Chaplain Todd Murphy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said donations […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the Indiana State University Police and Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a Criminal Mischief Case. According to ISU police, the crime happened on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at 6:18 A.M. ISU detectives reported a white male suspect with dark hair, a beard,...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — A Bloomington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hendricks County. According to officials, the man was headed westbound Sunday night on U.S. 40 near County Road 550 West when he went off the roadway. He then overcorrected causing his vehicle to cross the median and roll over. The […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A worker died after getting pinned in a machine at a Jeffersonville manufacturing plant. Mayor Mike Moore's Office said it happened Tuesday at the Delaco Kasle Facility off Maritime Road. When EMS crews arrived around 3 p.m., the employee had been freed from the machine and staff was doing CPR, but the employee did not survive. His or her name has not yet been released.
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies with Coles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. in response to a report of a deadly traffic crash. According to the deputies, the driver of Unit 1 was 19-year-old Douglas Wilson Jr. of Charleston, […]
