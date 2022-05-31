Emergency Landing at Daviess County Airport

(INGRAHAM) A Clay County man is dead after a tractor roll-over accident this past Saturday afternoon in rural Jasper County. Authorities say 77 year old J.V. Frohning of Ingraham was moving dirt with his tractor and scraper when a stump was hit, causing the tractor to turn over on its side. Emergency personnel from Clay and Jasper Counties arrived on the scene shortly after the accident, which occurred at around 1:54. Frohning was pronounced deceased a short time later at 2:20. Services and burial are later this week in Wendelin.

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO