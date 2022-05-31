ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Derick Miller Becomes New Irving Police Chief

By Larry Collins
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Irving Police Department is set to get a new police chief. City leaders will swear in Derick Miller as the new police chief after an extensive national search. “It...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Officer Victor Rucker was arrested yesterday for a charge involving a domestic violence incident that happened while he was off-duty.  The Fort Worth Police Department has began an administrative investigation upon learning of his arrest with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, a release from Fort Worth police said.  Rucker, who has been with the department for seven years, has been placed on restricted duty and has been stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.  Fort Worth police said that any inquiries regarding the criminal investigation should be directed to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. 
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead, Multiple Rescued in North Texas High Water Incident: Officials

One person is dead after Arlington officials pulled multiple individuals from high water on Thursday night. According Arlington officials, first responders were called to the intersection of Webb Road and Ballweg Road in Arlington regarding an SUV that went into a ditch containing high water. Officials said the Arlington Fire...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Garland police: Man shot bond agent before turning gun on self

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police said a man wanted on a felony warrant of sexual assault of a child shot and killed a bail bond agent before shooting himself.Police said bond agents received information that Juan Carlos Lopez, 33, was staying at a hotel in Garland. Lopez was wanted for multiple counts of a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child. He had been out of jail on bond since September 2021, but his bond was revoked last month.When officers arrived on scene, they learned that multiple bond agents were at the scene and that they believed Lopez...
GARLAND, TX
K12@Dallas

Dallas ISD Police Department accepted into the Georgetown Law Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project

The Dallas ISD Police Department has become the first major-city school district police department in Texas to fully embrace an innovative peer-intervention program called Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE), which provides practical strategies and tactics to help officers reduce mistakes. The active bystandership training’s goal is to prepare police...
DALLAS, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

Garland officers shot suspect who killed private investigator, police say

Three Garland police officers are on paid administrative leave after shooting a suspect wanted on multiple counts of child sexual assault and killing a private detective while being served his arrest warrant, police said Friday. The suspect, Juan Carlos Lopez, 33, of Little Elm, was killed by responding officers Thursday...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Plano officer arrested in Wylie on family violence charge

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wylie have confirmed that an officer with the Plano Police Department was arrested in their city after a domestic disturbance.It was around 4:30 p.m. on May 22 when officers in Wylie were sent to the 800 block of Ann Drive. The person who contacted police said she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, and it had become physical.Once at the scene, and after speaking with both parties, investigators said officers determined that Zachary Petty, 30, committed the offense of assault bodily injury family violence. Petty, a Wylie resident, was arrested and booked into jail at the Wylie Public Safety Building. After further investigation into the case, on May 25 officials also obtained an arrest warrant for Petty for continuous violence against the family. After the second charge Petty turned himself in and has since been released on bond.There has been no information from Plano police confirming Petty's employment or current status with the department.Wylie police say the domestic abuse case remains under investigation.
WYLIE, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD arrests Dallas County capital murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of a man wanted in Dallas County on a capital murder arrest warrant. Police were notified by an outside agency that the suspect, Byron Davis III, was possibly in Wichita Falls. After investigating, officers reportedly found...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS DFW

Two dead after gunfire at a Garland motel

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two are dead after a warrant was served at a motel in Garland.A bail bonds company in Garland asked police for help serving an arrest warrant on a suspect just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Broadway Blvd.When the bail bondsman confronted the suspect, the suspect opened fire, hitting the bail bondsman, police said. The bondsman was taken to the hospital but died. Garland police opened fire and killed the suspect on the scene. 
GARLAND, TX
blackchronicle.com

Innocent Dallas man’s name cleared 40 years after wrongful conviction

DALLAS – A 75-year-old man who was wrongly convicted of crimes he didn’t commit had his identify cleared in a Dallas County courtroom Thursday morning. Mallory Nicholson was convicted of housebreaking and two counts of kid intercourse abuse in 1982. Then 35 years outdated, Nicholson was sentenced to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Tarrant County Sheriff Deputies arrest Joel Jackson after alleged burglary

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff Deputies arrested Joel Jackson, 31, after he allegedly broke into a business on June 1. It happened in the 14000 block of Highway 377 South. Police said Jackson was hiding nearby as deputies searched the area. He then ran from them, but was eventually caught. Video evidence allegedly showed Jackson forcing a door to the business open, entering the building and taking some items.Jackson was charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

