Jamie Lee Curtis officiates daughter Ruby’s cosplay wedding

Jamie Lee Curtis doesn’t only do blockbuster horror films, red carpets, and chick flicks, she also does weddings.

The 63-year-old actress was all smiles during her daughter’s nuptials, which she officiated herself.

The doting mom watched on as her daughter Ruby Guest — who came out as transgender in 2020 — and partner Kynthia said “I do” in a cosplay ceremony.

To make things more special, the wedding ceremony was held in the “Halloween Kills” star’s backyard.

Curtis couldn’t stop gushing over the newlyweds as she shared a string of photos on Instagram.

Alongside a sweet snap of her posing next to the happy couple , Curtis wrote, “WIFE IS SWEET! Ruby and Kynthia,” adding the wedding date: “5/29/2022.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeJ3xnlhJIN

The trio rocked elaborate costumes for the momentous occasion, as all guests were encouraged to dress up in the “World of Warcraft” theme.

In a follow-up post, Curtis shared another snap of the pair at the ceremony, writing, “YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeJ4ApSB50-

In her final wedding post , the actress shared a photo of her holding a knife next to a rainbow balloon display.

“YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP!” she wrote alongside the image. “The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f–ing BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with! WIFE IS SWEET!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKd6NLl0fs

Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest — whom she wed in 1984 — also share 35-year-old daughter Annie, who got married in 2019.

In October, the actress opened up about how she’s adjusted to Ruby transitioning.

The actress admitted that “learning new terminology and words” has been a challenge at times, but she is determined to put in the work for Ruby.

“It’s speaking a new language,” she told People at the time. “I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”