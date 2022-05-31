ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County property values soar by nearly 15 percent

By Barbara Behrendt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOiJY_0fvUaJwa00
Zephyrhills, which became Pasco County’s largest city with the 2020 Census, also had the largest property tax value increase in the preliminary estimate. The city saw an increase of 15.1% compared to the county’s overall 14.9% increase. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County officials got some good news this week when Property Appraiser Mike Wells shared his estimate that property values in the county rose by 14.9% over the past year.

That leap is even larger than the 10.8% jump recorded from 2020 to 2021, a figure that the county has been using to begin its budget planning.

Given the long list of new staffing needs, maintenance projects and public safety upgrades proposed to the county commissioners at their initial budget workshop last week, higher tax revenue is a welcome surprise.

And it’s the latest evidence that Pasco County is booming, the appraiser told the Tampa Bay Times.

“This year’s estimates mark another extraordinary chapter for Pasco County within Tampa Bay’s red-hot real estate market. Pasco gained more than $1.88 billion in new construction value in 2021, thanks to exceptional single-family home growth and a strengthening commercial base that continues to reshape our landscape,” Wells wrote in an email.

“Despite building industry challenges and an evolving residential lending climate, demand continues to outpace supply, leading to low time on the market and above-asking sales,” he said, noting that Pasco issued 6,420 single-family home permits in 2021 and is still averaging 500 a month this year.

Even more surprising, Wells said, is that the value increase in retail sales per square foot “has skyrocketed from $69 per square foot in 2018 to $236 in 2021.”

“Commercial investments that were once targeted growth are quickly becoming reality too, with global companies like Amazon and Santander now calling Pasco home. The largest effort among them, Moffit’s new Pasco campus, will reshape our central corridor with a footprint larger than downtown Tampa, driving strategic development and opportunity for decades to come,” Wells said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1GND_0fvUaJwa00
Mike Wells

He said that is getting Pasco to the place it wants to be: “the live, work, play, and mixed-use future that buyers and employers alike are pursuing in Pasco County.”

Sheriff Chris Nocco, who keeps reminding commissioners that he doesn’t have enough deputies, will likely be a recipient of some of the tax revenue such booming development brings, since his $1.68 million request for 10 new deputies was contingent on more tax funding.

He is not the only one in line.

Pasco Fire Rescue and other county departments are also seeking more staff and other funding, a wish list that County Administrator Dan Biles said he will consider as the revenue picture becomes clearer in the coming weeks. On July 12, the commission will set a tax rate, and final budget decisions will come after public hearings in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347gcP_0fvUaJwa00

County officials are being conservative about not planning on spending what is not yet in hand.

“If the final number is higher than we were anticipating, we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to present additional projects to the Board that wouldn’t have otherwise made the cut,” said Pasco Public Information Officer Ryan Hughes.

Pasco’s cities are also looking at the estimate. In Zephyrhills, Pasco’s largest city, City Manager Billy Poe was pleasantly surprised to see an estimated preliminary tax revenue increase of 15.1%, the largest among Pasco’s cities.

The city’s growth has come with the expected infrastructure needs, including solutions to the traffic concerns frequently raised at City Council meetings, he said. But Poe also wants to be strategic with the city’s resources, focusing on projects that improve the city’s unique appeal, including the Hercules Park improvement project.

“We’re growing so fast that we’re becoming a big city, but we’re trying to balance that so we keep the community feeling,” Poe said.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas residents rally to save Klosterman Road parcel after DeSantis veto

When a $3 million appropriation to save 14 acres from development in north Pinellas County passed the Florida Legislature unopposed earlier this year, activists were hopeful. State Rep. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, a booster of Gov. Ron DeSantis, sponsored the appropriations bill in the House. At a fundraiser for the property in May, Latvala told the crowd he expected the money to come through.
villages-news.com

Snowbird describes struggle with roof at home in The Villages

I am a snowbird in The Villages. Last year there was activity in our area with roofers replacing roofs. A young man was walking around and he said there had been wind damage in our area and wondered if I would like a no obligation evaluation. I agreed and he climbed on the roof. He said he found several loose shingles and it should probably be replaced. I called my insurance company and they sent out an adjuster. A young girl from that company climbed on the roof and said that there were no issues, it looked great, and they would not replace it. That was fine with me as I could also see no damage. A few months later I got a letter from that insurance company based in Tampa stating due to the condition of the roof they would not renew the policy due to expire in May 2022.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Pasco County, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
Tampa, FL
Business
Pasco County, FL
Business
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Local
Florida Government
hernandosun.com

Deceased person found in Spring Hill Aldi parking lot

A deceased person has been found this afternoon in a vehicle at the ALDI parking lot on Commercial Way / US 19 and Wendy Ct. According to PIO Michael Terry of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the medical Examiner has been notified and the HCSO Forensic unit is on the scene. This is a breaking story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
SPRING HILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Values#Infrastructure#City Council#County Administrator#The Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Westshore Marina District will come alive over summer

South Tampa’s newest waterfront neighborhood is getting busier. New development has turned the struggling lot south of the Gandy Bridge into an upscale community. More businesses and events will open this summer. The first of three Marina Pointe condominium towers and a private marina is expected finish construction by the end of the year. Units are sold out and sales for the second tower’s 150 condos will begin Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco school superintendent Kurt Browning won’t seek fourth term in 2024

LAND O’LAKES — One of Pasco County’s longest-serving public officials has announced his plans to call it a career at the end of his current term. School superintendent Kurt Browning, who won a third term in 2020, said Thursday he won’t put his name on another ballot. He’s held public office since 1980, when he first won the supervisor of election post at age 22, including time spent as Florida secretary of state under governors Charlie Crist and Rick Scott.
FingerLakes1.com

Where are home sellers dropping prices?

Nationwide, home sellers are dropping their prices to attract buyers. Some cities have seen a 33% price reduction. Tax free weekends: Here’s which 17 states are offering tax free weekends. Where are prices dropping?. Mortgage rates are still on the rise. However, places that buyers rushed too over the...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue. "How can you force people to take a vaccine in...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

NWS confirms weak, brief tornado Tuesday in Pasco; cleanup continues

NEW PORT RICHEY Fla. - The National Weather Service Tampa Bay confirmed late Tuesday that a "brief, weak tornado" did occur in Trinity. Now, residents must resume their cleanup efforts. The agency said in a tweet shortly before 9 p.m. that it made the determination after receiving additional videos and...
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy