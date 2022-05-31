ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

‘I Call It Fashion Therapy’: Wayne Man Channels His Heartbreak into Clothing Line That Honors His Daughter

By David Bjorkgren
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wayne resident Frank Rapoport has created a clothing line called SamSara Gear that honors his daughter and raises awareness about eating disorders and mental health, writes Stephanie Stahl for CBS Philly. His daughter Alex, a 2002 graduate of Westtown School and 2006...

delco.today

Comments / 0

Related
Villanovan

In Memoriam: Calum Lehman

Just a short while ago, the class of 2022 celebrated Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement altogether. Prior to graduating, there was one question that continued to poke at me. It is the question every graduate has been asked during our four years: what is a good life? Whether in Ancients, Moderns, or Ethics, this question has been posed to us at different points along our college journey. Yet, after four years, the answer still evaded me. What does a good life look like?
VILLANOVA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Woman Starts Apparel Company to Inspire and Give to Others

Tiffany and Isaiah with Victor Wear.Image via Victor Wear. A Montgomery County native clothing creator is constantly inspired by her son, reports Karin Mallet for WFMZ.com. The motivation for Tiffany Hamilton to begin her apparel brand, Victor Wear, is thanks to her son Isaiah and the ability to triumph over life’s hurdles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Wayne, PA
Wayne, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WHYY

‘The time is now’: Philly animal shelters seek volunteers and ‘forever homes’

Philadelphia is full of cats and dogs awaiting their forever home — and the time to help is now. “If you’ve been waiting for a time to bring an animal into your home, now is the time,” says Allison Lamond, the volunteer and community outreach coordinator for PAWS, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society. “It is when you’re seeing so many animals coming into the shelters. Not only are we having a hard time, but shelters throughout the area, throughout the country are having a hard time.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Philadelphia water ice finder: 15 places to find the cool, sweet treat

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. On a hot day, few things hit the spot better than a cool cup of water ice. It’s sweet, but not overly sugary. Frozen, but easily slurped. And you’re hard pressed to find it anywhere but Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Kathy Levine, the Returning Host of QVC?

Kathy Levine was one of the OG queens of QVC. Her witty ad-libs, charming personality, charismatic style, entrepreneurial skills, and friendships with personalities like Joan Rivers, helped her rise to home shopping stardom throughout the 1980s until 2000. QVC loyalists had not forgotten this queen. So, it’s no wonder they were ecstatic about her return as a guest host on QVC in 2022. Newer fans want to know all about this spectacular host. We reveal more about her path to QVC and back in this Kathy Levine wiki.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Bhutan#Buddhism#Heartbreak#Cbs Philly#Westtown School#Goucher College#Buddhist#Samsara Gear
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Five British Pubs and Restaurants in Philadelphia Region

Visiting a British pub in Philadelphia is an excellent way to explore the city's rich history. These historic venues offer an atmosphere of comfort and community. British-style pubs are more than just places to get drunk. Rather than rushing in and out, they encourage lingering and socializing. Philadelphia pubs are cozy and welcoming, offering everything from darts to a relaxed atmosphere. You can also enjoy darts at Black Sheep Pub, which offers games Tuesday through Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
aroundambler.com

Beer garden discontinued at Wake Coffee in Ambler

This is something we missed back in late April. However, if you haven’t heard, Wake Coffee Roasters and Ship Bottom Brewery have parted ways and there will no longer be a beer garden at Wake’s outdoor space at its cafe at 133 South Main Street in Ambler. The beer garden opened in September of 2021.
Travel Maven

Philadelphia's Most Exciting New Restaurants

Despite the ongoing health crisis and construction delays, a steady new stream of restaurants continues to open across Philadelphia. To help you keep up on what's happening in the ever-changing restaurant scene, we've put together a list of some of the city's best, most exciting new dinner spots. Keep reading to find out more about these newly opened restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy